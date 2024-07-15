With the arrival of a new coaching staff, Atlanta Falcons fans are hoping for an offensive revolution. It felt as though Arthur Smith underachieved with his arsenal of weapons, and that challenge now falls to new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

This offseason, the Falcons signed a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and he has a couple of talented weapons around him in wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. There's also tight end Kyle Pitts, who will be a more versatile chess piece in Atlanta's offense moving forward.

"He's learning basically two different positions," Robinson said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "There's some tight end and there's some receiver. So, he's got a lot on his plate. He's handled it really well. I'm just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system."

Pitts has lined up in different spots before. In 2023, Next Gen Stats states the tight end lined up out wide on 200 snaps (29%), and in the slot on 339 snaps (49%) (H/T NFL.com). But, it's fair to be more optimistic about his potential production entering 2024 with a new offense, and especially with Cousins now at quarterback.

In 2023, Pitts caught 53 passes for 667 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to cross 1,000 receiving yards, and the first rookie tight end to make the Pro Bowl since 2002. Since being drafted, Pitts ranks seventh in the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends with 2,049.