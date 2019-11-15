Falcons vs. Panthers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 5-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while Atlanta is 2-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Atlanta is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games on the road but is averaging over 370 yards per game on offense this season. Carolina, meanwhile, is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games but is giving up an average of 136.7 rushing yards per game to opposing offenses, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Carolina is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Falcons odds, while the Over-Under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Falcons vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Carolina might have drawn first blood against Green Bay last week, but it was Green Bay who got the last laugh. The Panthers came up short against Green Bay, falling 24-16. Running back Christian McCaffrey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. For the season, McCaffrey has rushed for 989 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 48 receptions for 396 yards and three additional scores.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive victory over the New Orleans Saints, a game in which the Falcons were double-digit underdogs. Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 20-of-35 pass attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints, while wide receiver Julio Jones hauled in three receptions for 79 yards. Tight end Austin Hooper recorded a touchdown reception for the fourth consecutive game, and now he'll look to exploit a Carolina defense that has given up an average of 31.66 points per game in its last three contests.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 14 on the season. The Falcons have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the second most passing yards per game in the league at 300.9.

