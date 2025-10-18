The Indianapolis Colts are one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season, but Jonathan Taylor's success isn't shocking to anybody. The 2021 NFL rushing champion and two-time Pro-Bowl running back leads the NFL in total rushing yards (603), rushing yards per game (100.5) and touchdowns (seven). He's receiving a bellcow workload, leading the NFL with 115 rushing attempts, and the SportsLine model projects this trend to continue when making running back NFL player prop picks at FanDuel. Taylor's over/under for rushing yards is set at 89.5 yards, and the model projects Taylor to surge past that and rush for more than 100 yards on Sunday against the Chargers. The model is also backing Vikings running back Jordan Mason to rush for Over 70.5 yards, with Dolphins running back De'Von Achane finishing Under 68.5 rushing yards as top picks for Week 7 NFL player props for running backs at FanDuel.

Three Sunday NFL RB prop picks for NFL Week 7 at FanDuel (odds subject to change):

Taylor leads the NFL with 100.5 rushing yards per game, including rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown last week against the Cardinals. Taylor had 23 carries in the win, as he's had at least 17 carries in all six Colts games, leading to him as the most used running back in the NFL with 115 carries. Taylor is a key reason why the Colts are off to a 5-1 start. Indianapolis is sixth in the NFL in run-play percentage (47.92%), and given the success and that translated to victories, don't expect that to change on Sunday against the Chargers. Los Angeles is allowing 5.0 yards per rush, which ranks 28th in the NFL, and the model projects Taylor to rush for 105 yards on Sunday.

Jordan Mason, Vikings, Over 70.5 rushing yards (-114, FanDuel)

The Vikings are coming off their bye, which should mean a fresher version of Mason on Sunday, with the 26-year-old ready to handle the majority of the backfield with Aaron Jones (hamstring) still on IR. Mason, who had 116 rushing yards against the Bengals in Week 3, faces an Eagles defense that has struggled against the run this year. Philadelphia is allowing 134.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league, on 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 23rd. Cam Skattebo and J.K. Dobbins both went Over this total in the last two weeks against the Eagles, and three of the last four RB1s against Philadelphia have gone Over this total. The model projects Mason for 90 rushing yards on Sunday.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, Under 68.5 rushing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Achane is a top playmaker in the NFL, but that doesn't always need to come out of his production as a rusher. The 24-year-old has gone Under this total in four of six games this season despite averaging 97.5 total yards per game. He's averaging 65 rushing yards per game this season heading into a matchup against the Browns, who have one of the best rush defenses in the NFL. Cleveland ranks third in rushing yards allowed (79.7) and No. 1 in yards per rush (3.1). The way to defeat the Browns' defense is through the air, and Achane can help in that way, but the model doesn't project him to rush for a significant total on Sunday. The model has Achane at 61 rushing yards on Sunday.