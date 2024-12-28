All three Saturday games on the Week 17 NFL schedule will have a significant impact on the NFL postseason. The Los Angeles Chargers (-4) play at the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET and clinch an AFC playoff spot with a victory. The Cincinnati Bengals (-3) will host the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET in a game the Bengals need to win to keep their postseason hopes alive, while the Broncos clinch the playoffs with a victory. The final contest features the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET with the Rams entering leading the NFC West.

All three games will draw significant sports betting interest on NFL betting sites, but could the value be on the teams eliminated from the playoff race? Picking an underdog like the Patriots or Cardinals could lead to a sizable payday on sportsbooks and for online sports betting.

The Cardinals are 6-point underdogs, according to the latest Week 17 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, despite Arizona defeating the Rams, 41-10, in Week 2. That contest was more than three months ago though, but could the value be on Arizona when betting on Saturday Week 17 NFL games? Whether your Saturday NFL plans include watching one, two, or all three games of an NFL tripleheader, watch for sportsbook promos on your favorite sports betting apps.

People who have a strong opinion on one side of the point spread in one of these games, would like to try betting on the NFL and do not already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users. The promo offers new users $250 in bonus bets if they win their first bet.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo is one of several sportsbook promotions being offered for the NFL's Week 17 slate. The FanDuel welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to bet a little and win a lot. However the bonus is not unique in the industry; other online sportsbooks offer similar welcome promotions, and not all are tied to winning the initial bet in order to receive the bonus.

Explaining the FanDuel NFL promo

The FanDuel welcome promo comes with a few terms and conditions. First, you must be a new FanDuel customer who has never signed up for the platform anywhere. For example, if you previously signed up in Michigan, you wouldn't be eligible to sign up for a new account and claim the welcome bonus in Pennsylvania or any other state. You also must be at least 21 years old to sign up and claim the FanDuel promo.

After you register, you must deposit a minimum of $5. Your first bet with the offer must be for $5 or more. After placing this bet, and settling it as a win, your account will be credited with $250 in bonus bets.

After receiving the bonus bets, you have seven days to use them before they expire. The bonus bets work as they do at other online sports betting sites. They can be viewed as site credit with zero cash value. Once you use them, you never recover that value. For example, if you place a $100 bet using bonus bets, a win grants you only the profit and not your stake back.

These bonus bets only have a one-time wagering requirement. After you bet through the bonus bets once, you can start withdrawing the money won from those bets.

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus

New users to the FanDuel Sportsbook interested in claiming the sign-up bonus bonus can follow these outlined steps:

Claim the FanDuel promo via this link. Once on FanDuel's website, click JOIN NOW. Enter the requested information and allow FanDuel to verify your identity and location. Make a first deposit of at least $5 to ensure qualification for the promo. Place a first wager of $5 or more.

If the bet wins, the new user will receive $250 in bonus. If it loses, no bonus bets would be rewarded.

Chargers at Patriots (Saturday)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Chargers -6

Chargers -6 Money line Chargers -291, Patriots +235

Chargers -291, Patriots +235 Total 42.5

Picks and more to know

The Chargers (9-6) are in a win-and-in-scenario for the playoffs, however they can also clinch if the Colts and Dolphins both lose or tie this week. Jim Harbaugh's squad bounced back nicely from a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind victory over the Broncos last week. The Chargers have been one of the NFL's best teams against the spread this season, going 10-4 ATS.

The Patriots (3-12), however, haven't quit and have found some life behind rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Despite being 14-point underdogs, they pushed Buffalo to the brink last week on the road in a 24-21 loss and have covered in two of their past three.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Broncos at Bengals (Saturday)

Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Point spread Bengals -3

Bengals -3 Money line Bengals -182, Broncos +152

Bengals -182, Broncos +152 Total 50

Picks and more to know

A win puts the Broncos (9-6) in the NFL playoffs, but they'll have to do it as road underdogs. Cincinnati (7-8), meanwhile, remains mathematically alive for a postseason chance, but needs to win out and get a lot of help over the next two weeks. Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable, but he's reportedly set to play.

Both teams are surging overall with Denver winning and covering in four of its last five, while Cincinnati has won and covered in three straight.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Cardinals at Rams (Saturday)

Kickoff time 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Point spread Rams -6.5

Rams -6.5 Money line Rams -308, Cardinals +246

Rams -308, Cardinals +246 Total 47.5

Picks and more to know

After losing four of their last five overall, the Cardinals (7-8) will have to settle for the role of spoiler as they travel to take on their division rivals, the Rams (9-6), who currently hold a half-game edge in the NFC West. Los Angeles controls its own destiny for the division crown and a playoff spot, however it likely won't be able to clinch this week, even with a win.

The Rams have no major injury concerns heading into this one, while Arizona could be shorthanded in the backfield with running backs James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) both listed as questionable. Arizona won 41-10 at home when these teams met in Week 2. Los Angeles, however, is surging and has much more to play for this time around.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in nearly 60% of simulations in this matchup.

Cowboys at Eagles (Sunday)

Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Point spread Eagles -7.5

Eagles -7.5 Money line Eagles -361, Cowboys +287

Eagles -361, Cowboys +287 Total 38

Picks and more to know

Philadelphia (12-3) can lock up the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the rival Cowboys on Sunday in Philadelphia. However the Eagles will have to do it without dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a concussion on the second drive of Sunday's loss to the Commanders and did not return to that game.

The Eagles will turn to backup Kenny Pickett in his place. Obtained from the Steelers in a trade in the offseason, Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Sunday against Washington after replacing Hurts. The Eagles lost the game 36-33 on a Commanders touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

Meanwhile the Cowboys (7-8) are playing their best ball of the season. After losing five straight games in the middle of the season to effectively kill their playoff hopes, they have won four of their last five games. Despite the late-season surge, Dallas will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Lions at 49ers (Monday)

Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Point spread Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Money line Lions -188, 49ers +157

Lions -188, 49ers +157 Total 50.5

Picks and more to know

Detroit and San Francisco square off in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, but this year's meeting will not have nearly the same stakes as last year's. The Lions (13-2) have taken a step forward from last year and lead the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit can clinch the NFC North and and secure the No. 1 seed with a victory over San Francisco and a Minnesota loss to Green Bay. Meanwhile the 49ers (6-9) have stumbled badly. San Francisco already has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Detroit has been an explosive offensive team all season. With quarterback Jared Goff behind center, the Lions lead the league in scoring offense (32.9 points per game) and rank second in the league in total offense (408.6) and passing offense (264.7 yards).

On the other hand the 49ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. One season after reaching the Super Bowl and pushing the Chiefs into overtime, San Francisco sits in last place in the NFC West. The 49ers have lost five of their last six games and are coming off a 29-17 defeat at Miami.

Defense hasn't been a problem during San Francisco's season. The 49ers rank second in the league in total defense (304.3 yards per game) and third in passing defense (183.3). Since Week 8, they have given up just 6.3 yards per passing attempt, which ranks second in the league.

The SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in over 50% of simulations in this matchup.

Responsible gambling

FanDuel is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a range of tools that can be used to manage gaming activity. This includes the ability to limit the amount of deposits or wagers, to limit the time spent gambling and the option to exclude yourself from gambling for a period of time.

There are additional resources available too, such as: