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LOOK: Fight breaks out on Day 1 of Bengals training camp with Ja'Marr Chase at center of the scuffle

Tempers flared as Cincinnati opened up training camp on Wednesday

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It didn't take long for the first spat of training camp to take form, and it brings us to Cincinnati, where things got a bit heated between the offense and defense. On Day 1 of camp, the two sides of the ball got into a melee, with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at the center of the scuffle. 

As captured by WLWT 5, a scrum of Bengals players broke out, with some jawing between Chase and a couple of defensive players. The clip shows Chase and veteran corner Jalen Davis going facemask to facemask, and an assistant coach can be seen jumping in between them to try to diffuse the situation and separate them. WLWT adds that Chase ripped off and tossed D.J. Turner II's helmet. 

Here's a look at the skirmish: 

Of course, these things happen at this time of the year, and it's really more of an overflow of the competitive juices as camps open up. Fights happen, and so long as no one got hurt in the process (and it doesn't seem to be the case here), it's no harm, no foul. 

Fighting aside, the battles between the offense and defense should be a bit more competitive this summer for the Bengals. While the Joe Burrow-led offense has routinely been one of the most potent units in the league when the quarterback is healthy, the defense has been abysmal in recent seasons, especially in 2025, when it was at the bottom of the league in most meaningful categories. 

Bengals defense in 2025StatNFL Rank

PPG allowed

28.9

30th

YPG allowed

380.9

31st

Yards per play allowed

6.2

Last

This offseason, however, Cincinnati deployed real resources to fix that, including trading for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, while also signing edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in free agency, along with safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger

That should create stiffer competition throughout camp and, provided they don't beat themselves up in the process, produce a version of the Bengals that should move back into the Super Bowl conversation. 

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