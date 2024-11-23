Daniel Jones is expected to clear waivers and will be free to sign with any team starting at 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Jones, who was granted his release from the Giants after the team demoted him last week, has a preference regarding his next team that will probably surprise you.

The veteran quarterback would prefer to sign with a playoff-contending team rather than a quarterback-needy one, according to ESPN, who also reported that Jones is expected to sign a one-year deal "sooner rather than later." Jones is expected to receive interest from multiple playoff-contending teams, per the report.

Jones' reported preference is interesting. Instead of possibly getting a chance to start for a team that needs a quarterback, Jones would rather be part of a team that is headed to the postseason, mostly likely as their new backup quarterback.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 63.3 YDs 2070 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

While his preference is somewhat of a surprise, playoff-contending teams reportedly being interested in Jones shouldn't be. Having a solid, quality backup quarterback is a luxury that can quickly become a necessity if your starting quarterback suffers an injury. Just ask the 2017 Eagles, who won the Super Bowl with former backup Nick Foles leading the way.

By joining a playoff contender, Jones could settle into his new situation without dealing with the pressure of being "the guy" as he was with the Giants. Jones would also have the stability that usually comes with being part of a winning organization.

Which team might that be? Really, any team that is currently in a good position to make the playoffs. One obvious exception would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who already have two starting-caliber quarterbacks in place in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Regardless of who signs him, Jones is surely looking forward to having a fresh start following what was a largely disappointing five-plus year run in New York. Jones, did, however, help lead the Giants to the franchise's first playoff win since winning Super Bowl XLVI during the 2012 postseason.