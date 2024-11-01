The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we have already seen some big moves from teams as the day gets closer. Still, clubs could make more calls and add players they believe will help their roster down the stretch.

On CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast, former NFL general manager Rick Spielman proposed six trades he could see happen ahead of the trade deadline. Ranging from realistic to bold, Spielman explained his hot takes while exploring what teams need and how they can fill those gaps.

Here are his six proposed trades:

Kupp's 2024 stats: 23 receptions, 198 yards, 2 touchdowns

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 35 REC 23 REC YDs 198 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

In the same game, the Buccaneers lost Chris Godwin for the season and Mike Evans for some time with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Bucs could use some more weapons, and Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is one option to fill that void. Spielman said that if he were the Buccaneers, he would try to make a run at Kupp.

Even though the Bucs lost to the Atlanta Falcons last week, he believes Tampa Bay is still in the playoff race. He added that a wide receiver could help it remain in contention.

"That would give them a chance to have a chance," Spielman said. "They have an uphill battle, but it's not over."

Spielman pointed out that young guys on the team are stepping up, the run game is improving, and Mayfield is playing well. So, with another weapon for the offense, the Buccaneers could piece together some more wins. They currently sit at 4-4 and second in the NFC South.

Spielman emphasized how big of a loss Godwin was, saying the wide receiver was having, in his opinion, the best year of his career. Kupp would be a good compliment to Evans once he comes back from the hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, also has familiarity with Kupp since they were together in L.A.

All of this, of course, is dependent on whether the Rams are willing to give up Kupp, which seems less likely after they upset the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

2. 49ers acquire DT or WR

Joseph-Day's 2024 stats: 9 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, 2.0 sacks

With Javon Hargrave out with a bicep injury and the 49ers struggling against the run, the team could use a defensive tackle to help cover the loss. Spielman would try to trade for Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who would fit San Francisco's scheme.

The other option for the Niners is to add a receiver. They do have Ricky Pearsall, who is back after being shot in the chest during the offseason, but he is still a rookie. They also have Deebo Samuel, who is an "explosive playmaker" but has "durability concerns," according to Spielman.

3. Titans trade for Bryce Young

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 59.8 YDs 523 TD 2 INT 5 YD/Att 5.13 View Profile

Young's 2024 stats: 523 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 19.3 QBR

In one of Spielman's boldest takes, he suggested that the Titans trade for 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The suggestion got some laughs from the others on the podcast, but the former NFL general manager doubled down, giving some good reasons why it should happen.

"Will Levis is not the answer, correct? Mason Rudolph is not the answer, correct?" Spielman said confidently.

Spielman added that the Titans gave away Malik Willis, who he said may be the best quarterback in the entire 2022 NFL Draft class, so the team is still in need of someone who can be the answer.

He believes that if Young is put in the right situation, he may be able to thrive more than he has with the Carolina Panthers.

"I would just explore it, that's all I'm saying," Spielman said. "I'm thinking outside the box."

Spielman said the Titans need to estimate where they expect to fall in this year's draft, along with what quarterbacks could be available when they're on the clock, to determine if selecting a signal-caller would be better than trading for one.

For compensation, Spielman wouldn't give more than a fourth-round pick for Young.

Williams' 2024 stats: 12 receptions, 166 yards

Mike Williams NYJ • WR • #18 TAR 21 REC 12 REC YDs 166 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Pittsburgh Steelers are first in their division, and as Spielman put it, quarterback Russell Wilson "actually looks rejuvenated." The team could use another big body along with George Pickens, and Jets wide receiver Mike Williams would fit that bill.

Williams, when healthy, can work opposite Pickens, and "it gives Russell another weapon."

Spielman said the Steelers would be able to acquire Williams for a "cup of coffee," which he equated to a sixth- or seventh-round selection or a pick swap at the back end of a draft.

When asked if he would rather Williams or Adam Thielen, the former Vikings general manager admitted that he is "very biased" towards the former Minnesota receiver.

5. Cowboys trade for Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard CAR • RB • #30 Att 118 Yds 593 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Hubbard's 2024 stats: 118 carries for 593 yards and 3 touchdowns; 24 catches for 108 yards and 1 touchdown

Carolina is in a "fire sale" while Dallas is in a "dark place." A trade that could work for both of them is running back Chuba Hubbard, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, heading to the Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook are not the same as they once were, and the team is struggling to run the ball.

Spielman called Hubbard one of the "unsung heroes on the Panthers," but added that because the team is losing, people aren't talking about the running back much.

"I think this guy would give them a great kick start in the running game with his vision and his power. And he can catch the ball out of the backfield," Spielman said.

The former general manager noted that it doesn't seem like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going to make a trade, but if he does, he should go after the young running back. Hubbard is "undervalued and underrated in the league," Spielman said.

6. Lions add pass rusher

Smith's 2024 stats: 14 solo tackles, 8 assisted tackles, 5.0 sacks

Ojulari's 2024 stats: 11 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 6.0 sacks

At first, Spielman thought the Lions would look at New England Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"[The Lions are] not going to give away anything significant, I know that," Spielman said, "but they have a very good team and they're in their Super Bowl window right now, so maybe they step out of character a little bit."

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith would provide a veteran pass-rushing presence who could replace some of the production of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending leg injury. Smith has "been there done that" and would add both the talent and the leadership Detroit could use.

"Cleveland's going nowhere, I think they're done," Spielman said, so they could be more willing to make a trade.

Spielman suggested the Lions swap late-round picks to acquire Smith.

The other option for Detroit could be trading for the New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been "on fire" the last few games, racking up tackles for loss, quarterback pressures and sacks.

Spielman said you can never have enough pass rushers, so he doesn't think the Giants will give him up, but if they did, he'd be a good fit for the Lions. He would not, however, trade for New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young.