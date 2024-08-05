One of the best free agents still left on the market could find a new home soon. During a recent interview on the "Joe Rose Show," agent Drew Rosenhaus said that free-agent center Connor Williams could sign with a new team in the next 48-to-72 hours, via ESPN. Rosenhaus says Williams is in negotiations with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he visited last month, but there are a few other interested suitors as well.

Williams, who spent the last two years with the Miami Dolphins, has been rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered late last season. Rosenhaus said that the center had made a "miraculous" recovery following surgery, and would be ready in time for training camps to begin.

The tear in Williams' knee involved more than just the ACL and it was initially thought that he would miss all of camp and potentially some of the season, but instead, it appears that Rosenhaus' prognosis may have been on the mark.

A second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2018, Williams played tackle in college, kicked inside to guard in Dallas, and then transitioned to center in Miami. He emerged in 2022 and 2023 as one of the league's most athletic centers, and his ability to get out and block in space was key to Miami's run game.

That skill set makes him a potentially interesting fit in Seattle, where new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offenses at the University of Washington relied on a lot of spread fields and could make use of Williams' athleticism. If he's healthy enough to sign and play this season, he would represent an upgrade to what is likely the weakest area of the Seahawks' roster -- the interior of the offensive line.