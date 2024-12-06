The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will face off for the second time in three weeks on Sunday, and these two rivals put on quite a show back in Week 12. Jameis Winston's Browns upset the Steelers in a snowstorm of epic proportions, and the contest came down to the very last play.

As Russell Wilson launched a Hail Mary toward the end zone, Steelers wideout George Pickens was seen tussling with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. The two fought out of the back of the end zone, and Prime Video's broadcast later cut to Pickens being held back by security and at least one official.

After the game, Newsome posted on social media, "Fake tough guy," likely referring to Pickens. Pickens on the other hand claimed that the conditions played a huge part in the outcome, and that he didn't believe the Browns were actually a good football team.

Naturally, all eyes will be on these two players this week, and both fanned the flames of this personal rivalry on Friday. When Pickens was asked if he would speak with Newsome before the game, the wideout claimed he didn't know who Newsome was.

Newsome responded to this quote with a screenshot of an Instagram direct message with Pickens, revealing the Steelers receiver once replied to his story -- so obviously Pickens knew who he was.

Newsome also delivered some pointed remarks toward Pickens in the Browns locker room, saying, "Obviously he's a guy that cares more so about himself, and you can see that in the penalties that he causes."

Newsome does have a point regarding Pickens' penalties. While Pittsburgh defeated the Cincinnati Bengals last week, 44-38, Pickens picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

"You just have to grow up, man," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Pickens' penalties. "It's an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He has a target on his back because he's George (Pickens). He understands that, but he has to grow up. He has to grow up in a hurry."

Both players will have to keep their emotions in check when they face off this Sunday, but it's fair to expect some fireworks in this AFC North rivalry.