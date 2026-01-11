For the first time in four years, the New York Giants search for a new lead man. General manager Joe Schoen is interested in talking to some experienced leaders, such as Kevin Stefanski and Mike McCarthy, but perhaps the most interesting name on the Giants' list is Antonio Pierce.

Pierce played linebacker for the Giants from 2005-09. He captained a Super Bowl-winning defense, and made the Pro Bowl in 2006. Now, he could return to the Meadowlands as a coach. Pierce impressed the Giants during his interview this past week, and is a "born leader" that "learned a lot from Tom Coughlin," the Athletic reports.

During Sunday's edition of "The NFL Today+" Pierce received questions about his eventful week, and the interest from the Giants.

"Well the beginning of the week is a lot of studying, you're prepping for the playoffs and other teams, and the way January works in the National Football League, there's opportunities," Pierce said. "I've just been fortunate enough to have a couple phone calls and conversations with some teams and some gentlemen that I respect very well across the river over in New Jersey. It was a good week. It was promising, and like everything else, you put your best foot forward given the opportunity you make the most out of it. Let the chips fall where they fall."

Following nine NFL seasons, Pierce began his coaching career at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School. He then moved to Arizona State as linebackers coach, associate head coach and defensive coordinator before the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pierce to be their new linebackers coach in 2022.

When Vegas fired Josh McDaniels in the middle of the 2023 season, the Raiders made Pierce interim coach. He galvanized the team, and led Vegas to a 5-4 finish. The Raiders registered a historic, 63-21 win over the rival Los Angeles Chargers, and an upset victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. In nine games with Pierce at the helm, the Raiders led the NFL in scoring defense (16.0 points allowed per game).

"Everybody respects him. He's a leader," Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby told CBS Sports in 2024. "Former Super Bowl champion, former captain and he can relate to the guys. He has real relationships with his players, and that's something that I respect him for. He takes time to spend time with my family. He met my parents, met my wife, met my daughter. He takes the time to understand who you are so he can have that real relationship. So if he needs something from me on the field or he calls me out, he's not coming out of pocket. He's trying to help me. And that's what being a leader is."

After the season, the Raiders hired Pierce as the full-time coach. However, he was unable to replicate the success Vegas had in 2023, as the Raiders finished the year with a 4-13 record and moved on from Pierce.

Pierce surely learned valuable lessons during his time in "Sin City." He possesses unique perspective being a former player, and showed the ability to quickly turn a losing team into a winning one. Now, he hopes to lead New York.