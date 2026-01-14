NFL head coach interview requests tracker: Steelers begin search to replace Mike Tomlin
The latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
The end of the regular season doesn't just close the book on another year in the NFL. For some franchises, it also coincides with a reevaluation of the entire organization, which can result in various firings. While some clubs made changes midseason, the more common time we see head coaches and GMs be let go comes the day after the regular season concludes, better known as Black Monday.
At that juncture, we saw six teams move off of their head coach: Falcons, Browns, Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens, and Dolphins. More recently, Steelers entered the coaching carousel after Mike Tomlin stepped down. Pair that with the two head coaching vacancies (Giants and Titans) that were already open due to firings during the season, and you have over 25% of the league looking for a new head coach. The Falcons and Dolphins also entered this period looking for a new GM as well.
So who fills all of these positions?
With the Band-Aid ripped off, those teams are now beginning the process of finding their next leader. Below, we'll chronicle that pursuit by tracking the latest interview requests by each team.
Follow live updates on NFL coaching and GM changes, firings and rumors.
Head coaches
Arizona Cardinals
Previous head coach: Jonathan Gannon
After three seasons on the job, the Cardinals decided to move on from Jonathan Gannon. He went 15-36 as the organization's head coach, which included a 3-14 season in 2025. Arizona ended the year on a nine-game losing streak. The Cardinals have made the playoffs once in the last 10 seasons.
Requested
- Mike LaFleur -- Rams offensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Vance Joseph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (NBC)
- Antony Weaver -- Dolphins defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
- Thomas Brown -- Patriots passing game coordinator (NFL Media)
- Matt Nagy -- Chiefs offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Raheem Morris -- former Falcons head coach (ESPN)
- Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Arthur Smith -- Steelers offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Matt Burke -- Texans defensive coordinator (The Athletic)
- Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
- Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
Atlanta Falcons
Previous head coach: Raheem Morris
After two seasons on the job, the Falcons fired Morris in the aftermath of a disappointing 2025 campaign. Atlanta finished 8-9 for the second season in a row and was third in the NFC South.
Completed interviews
- Mike McDaniel -- former Dolphins head coach (team announcement)
- John Harbaugh -- former Ravens head coach (team announcement)
- Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)
- Aden Durde -- Seahawks defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Anthony Weaver -- Dolphins defensive coordinator (team announcement)
Interview requests
- Vance Joesph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (The Athletic)
- Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Ejiro Evero -- Panthers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Antonio Pierce -- former Raiders head coach (NFL Media)
Baltimore Ravens
Previous head coach: John Harbaugh
In somewhat of a stunning turn of events, Baltimore elected to part ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons on the job. Harbaugh was the NFL's second-longest tenured head coach after Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, who knocked him out of the playoffs with a Week 18 victory that may have clinched his departure. While this is the end of an era in Baltimore, the Ravens suddenly become the top available job in the NFL simply due to the presence of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Completed interviews
- Vance Joseph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- David Webb -- Broncos quarterbacks coach (team announcement)
- Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Jim Schwartz -- Browns defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Brian Flores -- Vikings defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Anthony Weaver -- Dolphins defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Kliff Kingsbury -- former Commanders offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Matt Nagy -- Chiefs offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)
Interview requests
- Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Joe Brady -- Bills offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Mike McDaniel -- former Dolphins head coach (NFL Media)
- Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
- Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams pass game coordinator (ESPN)
- Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
Cleveland Browns
Previous head coach: Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland moved on from Kevin Stefanski after a 5-12 season in 2025 that saw the franchise finish last in the AFC North. Stefanski coached the Browns for the last six seasons and won two Coach of the Year awards, but was 45-56 in his 101 regular-season games.
Completed interviews
- Mike McDaniel -- former Dolphins head coach (team announcement)
- Aden Durde -- Seahawks defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Dan Pitcher -- Bengals offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Jim Schwartz -- Browns defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Tommy Rees -- Browns offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Todd Monken -- Ravens offensive coordinator (team announcement)
Interview requests
- Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams passing game coordinator (NFL Media)
- Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
Las Vegas Raiders
Previous head coach: Pete Carroll
Pete Carroll proved to be one-and-done in Las Vegas after the 74-year-old was unable to lift the organization to respectability in 2025. The Raiders finished with the worst record in the NFL (3-14) and now possess the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady are expected to spearhead the coaching search.
Completed interviews
- Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)
- Matt Nagy -- Chiefs offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Davis Webb -- Broncos quarterbacks coach (team announcement)
- Vance Joseph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (team announcement)
Interview requests
- Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams passing game coordinator (NFL Media)
- Mike LaFleur -- Rams offensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Ejiro Evero -- Panthers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
- Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
Miami Dolphins
Previous head coach: Mike McDaniel
The Dolphins waited a bit longer to make a decision regarding Mike McDaniel's future with the organization, firing him on the Thursday afte the regular season. Initially, it looked as if McDaniel had saved his job, but Stephen Ross, after a meeting this week to discuss the season, decided to cut bait and go through a total reset. It's slated to be transformative offseason in Miami, as it now needs a new head coach and general manager and is likely to move on from Tua Tagovailoa.
Completed interviews
- Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)
- Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (team announcement)
Interview requests
- Patrick Graham -- Raiders defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
- Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
- Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Kelvin Sheppard -- Lions defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Anthony Campanile -- Jaguars defensive coordinator (ESPN)
New York Giants
Previous head coach: Brian Daboll
New York fired Daboll midway through the 2025 season after a 2-8 start to the year. He'd been at his post since 2022 and went 20-40-1 over his tenure in the regular season. General manager Joe Schoen will remain with the organization and lead the search.
Interview requests
- John Harbaugh -- former Ravens head coach (The Athletic)
- Mike Kafka -- Giants interim head coach and offensive coordinator
- Vance Joseph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (NFL Media)
- Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
- Mike McCarthy -- former Cowboys head coach (ESPN)
- Lou Anarumo -- Colts defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Raheem Morris -- former Falcons head coach (ESPN)
- Antonio Pierce -- former Raiders head coach (ESPN)
- Darren Rizzi -- Broncos special teams coordinator (ESPN)
- Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Previous head coach: Mike Tomlin
It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. After falling to the Texans during Wild Card Weekend, Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach after 19 seasons leading the franchise.
Interview requests
- Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams passing game coordinator (ESPN)
- Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Anthony Weaver -- Dolphins defensive coordinator (The Athletic)
Tennessee Titans
Previous head coach: Brian Callahan
Tennessee fired Callahan in mid-October after a 1-5 start to the season. The 41-year-old coach was hired in 2024 and went 4-19 over his tenure.
Completed interviews
- Lou Anarumo -- Colts defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Steve Spagnuolo -- Chiefs defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Matt Nagy -- Chiefs offensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Vance Joseph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (team announcement)
- Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)
- Mike McCoy -- Titans interim head coach (team announcement)
- Jason Garrett -- former Cowboys head coach (team announcement)
Interview requests
- Raheem Morris -- former Falcons head coach (ESPN)
- Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (The Athletic)
- Arthur Smith -- Steelers offensive coordinator (The Athletic)
- Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (The Athletic)
- Kliff Kingsbury -- former Commanders offensive coordinator (NFL Media)
- Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (ESPN)
- Mike McCarthy -- former Packers and Cowboys head coach (NFL Media)
- Mike McDaniel -- former Dolphins head coach (NFL Media)
- Brian Daboll -- former Giants head coach (NFL Media)
- John Harbaugh -- former Ravens head coach (NFL Media)
General managers
Atlanta Falcons
Previous GM: Terry Fontenot
Atlanta cleaned house after the 2025 season, not only firing Raheem Morris but also parting ways with general manager Terry Fontenot. He had been with the organization in this GM role since 2021 and was able to add some intriguing skill position players like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but was unable to get a concrete plan in place at quarterback. A clear plan at that position will likely be the main emphasis for owner Arthur Blank, and newly hired president of football Matt Ryan as they comb through candidates this time around.
Interview requests
- Ian Cunningham -- Bears assistant general manager (CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones)
- Josh Williams -- 49ers director of scouting and football operations (CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones)
Miami Dolphins
Previous GM: Chris Grier
It was a rather seismic decision by the Dolphins and Grier to mutually part ways during the 2025 season, simply due to how long his tenure had been with the organization. He started as a scout in 2000 and stayed with the franchise ever since, ascending to GM in 2016. Miami made the playoffs just three times over his 10-year stint as GM, and has been under .500 in each of the last two seasons, due to an inability to build a stable roster.
HIRED: Jon-Eric Sullivan -- Packers VP of player personnel. Sullivan is a long-time Green Bay Packers executive who started with the team in 2003 and has worked as the vice president of player personnel since 2022.