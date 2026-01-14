The end of the regular season doesn't just close the book on another year in the NFL. For some franchises, it also coincides with a reevaluation of the entire organization, which can result in various firings. While some clubs made changes midseason, the more common time we see head coaches and GMs be let go comes the day after the regular season concludes, better known as Black Monday.

At that juncture, we saw six teams move off of their head coach: Falcons, Browns, Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens, and Dolphins. More recently, Steelers entered the coaching carousel after Mike Tomlin stepped down. Pair that with the two head coaching vacancies (Giants and Titans) that were already open due to firings during the season, and you have over 25% of the league looking for a new head coach. The Falcons and Dolphins also entered this period looking for a new GM as well.

So who fills all of these positions?

With the Band-Aid ripped off, those teams are now beginning the process of finding their next leader. Below, we'll chronicle that pursuit by tracking the latest interview requests by each team.

Head coaches

Arizona Cardinals

Previous head coach: Jonathan Gannon

After three seasons on the job, the Cardinals decided to move on from Jonathan Gannon. He went 15-36 as the organization's head coach, which included a 3-14 season in 2025. Arizona ended the year on a nine-game losing streak. The Cardinals have made the playoffs once in the last 10 seasons.

Requested

Atlanta Falcons

Previous head coach: Raheem Morris

After two seasons on the job, the Falcons fired Morris in the aftermath of a disappointing 2025 campaign. Atlanta finished 8-9 for the second season in a row and was third in the NFC South.

Completed interviews

Mike McDaniel -- former Dolphins head coach (team announcement)

John Harbaugh -- former Ravens head coach (team announcement)

Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)

Aden Durde -- Seahawks defensive coordinator (team announcement)

Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Anthony Weaver -- Dolphins defensive coordinator (team announcement)

Interview requests

Vance Joesph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (The Athletic)

Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (ESPN)

Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (ESPN)

Ejiro Evero -- Panthers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Antonio Pierce -- former Raiders head coach (NFL Media)

Baltimore Ravens

Previous head coach: John Harbaugh

In somewhat of a stunning turn of events, Baltimore elected to part ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons on the job. Harbaugh was the NFL's second-longest tenured head coach after Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, who knocked him out of the playoffs with a Week 18 victory that may have clinched his departure. While this is the end of an era in Baltimore, the Ravens suddenly become the top available job in the NFL simply due to the presence of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Completed interviews

Interview requests

Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (ESPN)

Joe Brady -- Bills offensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Mike McDaniel -- former Dolphins head coach (NFL Media)

Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)

Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams pass game coordinator (ESPN)

Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)

Cleveland Browns

Previous head coach: Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland moved on from Kevin Stefanski after a 5-12 season in 2025 that saw the franchise finish last in the AFC North. Stefanski coached the Browns for the last six seasons and won two Coach of the Year awards, but was 45-56 in his 101 regular-season games.

Completed interviews

Mike McDaniel -- former Dolphins head coach (team announcement)



Aden Durde -- Seahawks defensive coordinator (team announcement)

Dan Pitcher -- Bengals offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Jim Schwartz -- Browns defensive coordinator (team announcement)

Tommy Rees -- Browns offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Todd Monken -- Ravens offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Interview requests

Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams passing game coordinator (NFL Media)

Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Las Vegas Raiders

Previous head coach: Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll proved to be one-and-done in Las Vegas after the 74-year-old was unable to lift the organization to respectability in 2025. The Raiders finished with the worst record in the NFL (3-14) and now possess the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady are expected to spearhead the coaching search.

Completed interviews

Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)

Matt Nagy -- Chiefs offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Davis Webb -- Broncos quarterbacks coach (team announcement)

Vance Joseph -- Broncos defensive coordinator (team announcement)

Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Interview requests

Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams passing game coordinator (NFL Media)

Mike LaFleur -- Rams offensive coordinator (ESPN)

Ejiro Evero -- Panthers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)

Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)

Miami Dolphins

Previous head coach: Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins waited a bit longer to make a decision regarding Mike McDaniel's future with the organization, firing him on the Thursday afte the regular season. Initially, it looked as if McDaniel had saved his job, but Stephen Ross, after a meeting this week to discuss the season, decided to cut bait and go through a total reset. It's slated to be transformative offseason in Miami, as it now needs a new head coach and general manager and is likely to move on from Tua Tagovailoa.

Completed interviews

Kevin Stefanski -- former Browns head coach (team announcement)

Klint Kubiak -- Seahawks offensive coordinator (team announcement)

Interview requests



New York Giants

Previous head coach: Brian Daboll

New York fired Daboll midway through the 2025 season after a 2-8 start to the year. He'd been at his post since 2022 and went 20-40-1 over his tenure in the regular season. General manager Joe Schoen will remain with the organization and lead the search.

Interview requests

Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous head coach: Mike Tomlin

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. After falling to the Texans during Wild Card Weekend, Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach after 19 seasons leading the franchise.

Interview requests

Nate Scheelhaase -- Rams passing game coordinator (ESPN)

Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (ESPN)

Anthony Weaver -- Dolphins defensive coordinator (The Athletic)

Tennessee Titans

Previous head coach: Brian Callahan

Tennessee fired Callahan in mid-October after a 1-5 start to the season. The 41-year-old coach was hired in 2024 and went 4-19 over his tenure.

Completed interviews

Interview requests

General managers

Atlanta Falcons

Previous GM: Terry Fontenot

Atlanta cleaned house after the 2025 season, not only firing Raheem Morris but also parting ways with general manager Terry Fontenot. He had been with the organization in this GM role since 2021 and was able to add some intriguing skill position players like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but was unable to get a concrete plan in place at quarterback. A clear plan at that position will likely be the main emphasis for owner Arthur Blank, and newly hired president of football Matt Ryan as they comb through candidates this time around.

Interview requests

Previous GM: Chris Grier

It was a rather seismic decision by the Dolphins and Grier to mutually part ways during the 2025 season, simply due to how long his tenure had been with the organization. He started as a scout in 2000 and stayed with the franchise ever since, ascending to GM in 2016. Miami made the playoffs just three times over his 10-year stint as GM, and has been under .500 in each of the last two seasons, due to an inability to build a stable roster.

HIRED: Jon-Eric Sullivan -- Packers VP of player personnel. Sullivan is a long-time Green Bay Packers executive who started with the team in 2003 and has worked as the vice president of player personnel since 2022.