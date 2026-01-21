The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports.

McDaniel, who was fired by the Dolphins after four seasons on Jan. 8, is reportedly still a candidate for the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders head-coaching positions. But if those opportunities fall through, McDaniel is expected to land on the staff of Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers. The Chargers have reached the postseason in both of Harbaugh's seasons leading the team but have failed to advance past the wild-card round.

After going 11-6 in the regular season, the Chargers scored just three points in their Jan. 11 postseason loss to the New England Patriots. Soon after, the team fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman after two seasons in the role. If McDaniel takes the Chargers job, he will be the fifth offensive coordinator quarterback Justin Herbert has had since being drafted by the team back in 2020.

NFL coaching carousel: Biggest pro and con of six remaining vacancies Garrett Podell

McDaniel, 42, was also reportedly being courted by the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant OC positions. Additionally, McDaniel reportedly withdrew his name from the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching search earlier Tuesday.

McDaniel, who went 35-33 with the Dolphins, was the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 before landing in Miami. After having early success in Miami that included consecutive playoff berths, McDaniel's teams went a combined 15-19 over the past two seasons. The Dolphins subsequently hired Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to replace McDaniel.

After working with 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, McDaniel is in line to work with another 2020 first-round pick in Herbert, a two-time Pro Bowler who set an NFL record for the most yards thrown in a player's first three seasons. But like Tagovailoa, Herbert has yet to win a playoff game. McDaniel, if he goes to Los Angeles, will be tasked with helping Herbert and the rest of the Chargers get over that hump.