Greg Roman is out as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator, the team announced. The Chargers fired Roman less than 48 hours after suffering a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC wild card round.

In addition to Roman, the Chargers also fired offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

Roman, 53, served on Jim Harbaugh's initial staff beginning for the 2024 season. The Chargers' offense was 11th in the NFL in scoring that season, but were just 20th in that area this past season. Los Angeles scored just six total points on its last two games of the season.

Injuries undoubtedly played a role in the Chargers' offensive struggles. The unit suffered injuries to both starting running backs and both starting tackles as the Chargers made a whopping 32 offensive line changes.

Whomever the Chargers hire next becomes be the team's fifth offensive coordinator since drafting Justin Herbert in 2020. While Herbert's regular season numbers are prolific, he has yet to win a playoff game in the NFL. He is 0-3 in the postseason with two touchdowns and four interceptions in those games.

The Chargers will quickly begin the process of finding Roman's replacement. Among the possible candidates are former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who is interviewing for head coaching positions. McDaniel helped the 49ers reach a Super Bowl as their offensive coordinator, was reportedly contacted by the Lions' regarding their play-calling vacancy.