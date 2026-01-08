The Miami Dolphins fired coach Mike McDaniel, ending an up-and-down four-year partnership. The Dolphins announced the move on Thursday, with owner Stephen Ross issuing a statement thanking McDaniel for his efforts but saying the team is in need of "comprehensive change."

"After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change. I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach," Ross said. "I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Why did the Dolphins wait so long?

McDaniel becomes the eight NFL coach fired this offseason, meaning 25 percent of the league's teams have a coaching vacancy. That the Dolphins waited until Thursday to fire him raises some eyebrows, and many will quickly connect the Dolphins to John Harbaugh, who was recently fired by the Baltimore Ravens.

The timing of McDaniel's firing, days after Harbaugh was let go, feels a bit more than coincidental. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirmed that while Miami has not had contact with Harbaugh yet, he will be a candidate for the job. Ross, of course, is a notable Michigan alum and booster with ties to the Harbaugh family.

However, ESPN reported the decision to fire McDaniel would've been made regardless, as Ross apparently wasn't comfortable moving forward with anything that represented the "status quo" in Miami given their struggles the last two years. That is evident in Ross' statement when he mentions "comprehensive change," which includes their general manager search and points to a plan to bring in a coach and GM that are aligned.

Adding to the Harbaugh smoke is that one the Dolphins' finalists for the GM position is Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, who got a request to interview in Miami on Tuesday after Harbaugh was fired. Alexander spent 20 years in Baltimore's front office from 1999-2019 working under Ozzie Newsome, giving him more than a decade of experience working with John Harbaugh and currently works with his brother Jim in Los Angeles.

How the Dolphins got here

McDaniel, 42, arrived in Miami after a five-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, first as their run game coordinator and then as their offensive coordinator. He was tasked with turning around Tua Tagovailoa's career after a bumpy first two seasons, and he succeeded almost immediately: Tagovailoa led the NFL in touchdown percentage and yards per attempt in 2022, his first season in McDaniel's creative, quick-hitting, motion-heavy attack. One year after finishing 25th in total offense, Miami finished sixth in the category and made the playoffs. Tagovailoa, though, missed the end of the season with a concussion.

In 2023, the attack reached even higher highs -- first in yards, second in points -- as Tagovailoa played his only full season and Tyreek Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards. Miami won 11 games but lost again in the Wild Card round, this time in a bitterly cold game in Kansas City.

Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and appeared in just 11 games in 2024, when Miami slumped to 8-9.

Then things finally ruptured in 2025. The Dolphins started 2-7 (and Hill suffered a gruesome injury) before rallying to get to 6-7 behind a rejuvenated rushing attack. Tagovailoa struggled mightily, however, in a "Monday Night Football" loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. McDaniel announced the team would move forward with seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers as its quarterback with the team out of playoff contention.

What's next for the Dolphins?

As Miami moves forward -- it will also be looking for a new general manager after firing Chris Grier in late October -- it will look to find a coach/GM combination in lockstep regarding the quarterback position. Tagovailoa is immensely expensive to the point where moving him may be difficult. Ewers, for the most part, looked like a late-round rookie, flashing here or there but also struggling significantly in some moments.

A new coach and GM will bring a new vision to Miami for what the team's identity should be. That likely means some roster overhaul is coming beyond the quarterback position. However, the financial situation in the immediate given Tagovailoa's contract will add to the challenge for a new regime in making the kind of changes they want, and a bit of patience may be required in Miami as a result.

Miami does have a star in running back De'Von Achane, and making the most of his speed and unique talents will be an important task. Jaylen Waddle also had a strong 2025, so even though Miami will likely move on from the injured Hill, there is a proven wide receiver in place. Bulking up on the offensive line and improving the defensive secondary will also be priorities. Miami has the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as its own second round pick and three third-round picks.