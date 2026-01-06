The Baltimore Ravens are making a major organizational change, as the franchise has fired coach John Harbaugh Tuesday after 18 seasons, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The move comes after the Ravens finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-9 record -- just Harbaugh's third losing season in Baltimore -- and failed to reach the postseason after opening the campaign with major expectations. Baltimore had a chance to clinch the AFC North title on Sunday night, but lost the win-and-in Week 18 showdown against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-24, on a last-second missed field goal.

Harbaugh, who was under contract through 2028 after signing a new three-year deal last offseason, was the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL (behind Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin) and is the winningest coach in Ravens history, going 180-113 during his time in Baltimore.

The 63-year-old went 13-11 in the postseason, won Super Bowl XLVII against his brother, Jim, in 2013, and was named Coach of the Year in 2019. His eight road playoff victories are the most by a coach in NFL history, yet the Ravens made the AFC Championship just once following the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, an appearance which came in 2023. In eight seasons with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the offense, the Ravens won just three postseason games and never made it past the conference championship round.

Following the Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots, Harbaugh addressed his job security. He said that coaching at this level is never about keeping a job, but doing the best you can "today."

"One thing I always have believed is that, first of all, coaching at any level is a day-to-day job, and your job is to do the best job you can today, and to do everything you can to help your players and your coaches -- if you're a head coach -- be the best they can be every single day," Harbaugh said. "And it's never been about keeping a job, and there's no such thing as 'your' job or 'my' job."

While Harbaugh is out in Baltimore, he suddenly becomes the most attractive prospect on the coaching carousel. According to CBS Sports Research, he has the eighth-most wins (180) by a coach with a single team in NFL history.

Coach Team Wins Record Win Pct Seasons Years Games George Halas Chicago Bears 318 318-148-31 .682 1920-1967 40 497 Bill Belichick New England Patriots 266 266-121 .687 2000-2023 24 387 Don Shula Miami Dolphins 257 257-133-2 .659 1970-1995 26 392 Tom Landry Dallas Cowboys 250 250-162-6 .607 1960-1988 29 418 Curly Lambeau Green Bay Packers 209 209-104-21 .668 1921-1949 29 334 Chuck Noll Pittsburgh Steelers 193 193-148-1 .566 1969-1991 23 342 Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers 193 193-114-2 .628 2007-2025 19 309 John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens 180 180-113 .614 2008-2025 18 293

