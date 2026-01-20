While the Cleveland Browns' next coach is still unknown, it will not be Mike McDaniel after he withdrew his name from the team's coaching search, according to NFL Media. The former Miami Dolphins coach informed the Browns of his decision ahead of Wednesday's scheduled meeting.

McDaniel was slated to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday regarding their offensive coordinator opening after the team fired Greg Roman shortly after their 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC wild card round.

McDaniel -- who reportedly has several offensive coordinator offers still on the table -- is still a candidate for the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching openings.

With McDaniel out of the running, the Browns will move ahead in their search to find their next coach. The team has conducted second interviews with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

McDaniel, 42, enjoyed a successful albeit short run as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator before becoming the Dolphins' coach in 2022. After having early success in Miami that included consecutive playoff berths, McDaniel's teams went a combined 15-19 over the past two seasons. Overall, McDaniel compiled a 35-33 regular season record and an 0-2 playoff record during his four seasons with the Dolphins.

McDaniel is part of a competitive group of coaching candidates, a field that (in addition to the names listed above) also includes Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who has conducted interviews with the Ravens and Raiders.