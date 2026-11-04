Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a neck injury during the team's eventual Week 8 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Following a tackle of tight end T.J. Hockenson, the 26-year-old was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field. He remained on his stomach for several minutes after the collision and was not seen moving while trainers attended to him.

The Lions were initially mum on any updates regarding Campbell. On Monday, the team announced he was resting and recovering at a local hospital, but that preliminary indications were "positive."

On Wednesday, Campbell issued a statement himself through the team and revealed that he has full movement in his lower body. He's continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body. However, he said he remains "very optimistic," even though he knows "there's still work ahead."

Read the full statement below:

"My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we've received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express. I'm incredibly encouraged by the progress I've made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I'm continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we'll get through this. I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I'm incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I'll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I also can't say enough about the incredible care I've received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They've been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I'm truly grateful for everything they've done. To my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the Lions organization, I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. This team is a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I'm proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn't ask to be surrounded by a better group of people. One thing I've learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That's exactly how I'm going to approach this challenge. Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can't thank everyone enough. God is good. My faith is strong. Jack Campbell

"Anytime, especially being able to hear it from him, that means a lot. That's powerful in itself, more than hearing it from me or anybody else," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. "Those are his and his family's words, so that's powerful. I know that always helps to know that he's improving. Because at this point, that's all you're looking for, is just to know that he's improving. The status is changing every eight hours, 10 hours, in a good way. It always is going to help."

Campbell is in his fourth season with the Lions. The Iowa product was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $81 million extension that made him one of the highest-paid off-ball linebackers in the NFL this past offseason.

In 2025, Campbell was named a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler after recording 176 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defended.