Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after appearing to suffer a serious injury during the team's Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Following the 19-15 victory, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters he had no further information on Jack's status, other than that he was receiving medical care.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Campbell and teammate Eric O'Neill combined to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Campbell then went limp.

While lying prone, he was seen moving his head up and down and pulling his body forward a couple of inches before trainers reached him. After about 10 minutes, Campbell was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field.

The Lions announced that Campbell was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

It was an emotional scene at Ford Field. The entire Lions team went over to see their teammate off, while the defense gathered for a moment to rally after seeing one of their leaders go down.

In seven games this season, Campbell recorded 57 tackles, two QB hits and a fumble recovery. Just six months ago, he signed a four-year, $81 million extension that made him one of the highest-paid off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

Campbell was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa, just six selections after the Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The 26-year-old had a career year in 2025, recording 176 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defended. He was named a First Team All-Pro and earned his first Pro Bowl bid.