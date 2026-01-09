The Miami Dolphins plan to hire Jon-Eric Sullivan as their next general manager, sources tell CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Sullivan is a long-time Green Bay Packers executive who started with the team in 2003 and has worked as the vice president of player personnel since 2022.

Sullivan was a scout with the Packers when they won Super Bowl XLV to cap off the 2010 season and has worked closely with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst to build a perennial playoff contender in Green Bay. Sullivan is the son of long-time college and NFL coach Jerry Sullivan, who spent 40 years on various sidelines and worked for the Dolphins as a wide receivers coach in 2004.

In Miami, Sullivan replaces Chris Grier, who was fired by the Dolphins in October after serving as the team's GM since 2016, when he was promoted from director of college scouting. During Grier's tenure as general manager, the Dolphins experienced seven losing seasons and reached the postseason only three times. Miami has not won a playoff game since 2000.

Sullivan's first task in Miami will be hiring a new coach to replace Mike McDaniel, who was fired Thursday after the team's 7-10 finish to the 2025 season, his fourth as coach. The Dolphins started the year 2-7 but rallied by winning five of their final eight. Ultimately, it was not enough to save McDaniel's job as owner Stephen Ross said the team is in need of "comprehensive change."

Miami's season included the benching of former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa one year after the Dolphins signed him to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension. Tagovailoa said Monday he would "be good with" a new opportunity elsewhere.

After hiring a new coach, figuring out what to with Tagovailoa, who has a $56.4 million cap hit in 2026, will surely be one of Sullivan's top priorities.