Giants reportedly hiring James Bettcher as defensive coordinator

The Giants have found a defensive coordinator, per reports. With Pat Shurmur -- whose focus is on the offensive side of the ball -- at the helm, James Bettcher will be leaving the Cardinals defensive coordinator position to take the same role in New York, per Ian Rapoport. Bettcher will be taking over a defense that had Steve Spagnuolo at the helm in 2017, and he will inherit a lot of talent.

The Giants somehow ranked 31st in yards with a defense that included Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins and Jason Pierre-Paul in 2017. To make matters worse, this was a similar defense that was ranked 10th in the league in 2016. The team faced disciplinary issues last year that it's hoping a new coach can eradicate, including numerous cornerback suspensions (of both Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Jenkins).

Bettcher has worked with Bruce Arians since 2012 in Indianapolis, so with Arians' retirement it makes sense he'd move on. He took over the Cardinals' defense in 2015, and has led them to the fifth, second and sixth ranked defenses in the NFL. It's a hugely high-upside hire for Shurmur, and just what he needs to get the ball rolling on a side he isn't as familiar with.

Bettcher was reportedly new Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's first choice to replace the legendary Dick LeBeau. Jack Del Rio was reportedly also a leading contender to get the job for the Giants before Bettcher was announced.

Bettcher will be working with a lot of talent, so there will be results expected out of the gate. After the disaster that was Ben McAdoo's final few weeks, Bettcher will be dealing with a harsh New York media. The Giants are an undoubtedly talented team. Now they're putting together a coaching staff to complement that.