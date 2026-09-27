Giants vs. Titans live updates: Jameis Winston takes over at QB for New York as Brian Daboll returns

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants will face off in what is one of the more underrated games of Week 3. I mean, consider all of the storylines!

Titans head coach Robert Saleh makes his return to MetLife Stadium -- where he spent more than two years as head coach of the New York Jets. Titans offensive coordinator and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll returns to the Meadowlands to face the franchise that fired him 10 months ago. The Giants' quarterbacks coach, Brian Callahan, was fired by the Titans last year after a disastrous yet brief stretch as their head coach, and Tennessee was even interested in replacing him with now-Giants head coach John Harbaugh or Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy! Daboll also brought plenty of former Giants players over to Tennessee, including wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger, center Austin Schlottman and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.

Jameis Winston takes over at quarterback for the Giants after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but you should expect plenty of runs today. Unfortunately, this game could be defined by the weather.

A nor'easter is affecting the eastern coast of the United States, from Massachusetts to Virginia. This weather system is defined by winds blowing in from the northeast, bringing heavy gusts, rain and coastal flooding. That means there is a 90+% chance of rain with winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, per Weather.com.

It's going to be a wet one, but it could also be a fun one. Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Titans vs. Giants live

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Giants -2.5, O/U 38.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)