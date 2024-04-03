Haason Reddick didn't want to leave the Philadelphia Eagles, even though he knew the days with his hometown team were numbered. Reddick was traded to the New York Jets last week after two seasons in Philadelphia, where he was searching for a new deal.

Reddick is expected to get that contract in New York, which is why he's not in Philadelphia anymore.

"I believe I have a lot left in the tank. If I didn't, I wouldn't be here," Reddick said at his introductory press conference with the Jets, via a Jets transcript. "That's pretty much that. I feel like when I don't have anymore left to give, I'll retire. Until that point, I'm going to try to play my best ball.

"As far as the Eagles go, it wasn't about what he has left in the tank or anything like that. It's a business and sometimes hard decisions have to be made, even if you don't like them."

The Eagles are certainly worse without Reddick -- for the 2024 season at least. Only Reddick and Myles Garrett had 10+ sacks in each of the last four years -- and Reddick accomplished the feat with four different defensive coordinators and three different teams. The Eagles paid Reddick an average annual salary of $15 million per season, good for 20th amongst edge rushers in the NFL.

Philadelphia wasn't going to give Reddick a significant bump in pay or a new contract for a 30-year-old pass rusher. Reddick was traded to the Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick (which is bumped up to a second-round pick if Reddick gets 10+ sacks or plays 67.5% of the snaps), as a result of the two sides failing to get an extension or reworked contract done.

Based on Reddick's performance in each of the last four seasons, he'll get those numbers. A contract extension is waiting for Reddick, but he's concerned on getting acclimated with his new team first.

"You know, all options are open right now," Reddick said. "Currently just worried about being here, meeting everybody that's in the building today, contractual stuff.

"I'm leaving that up to my age and and Joe [Jets general manager Joe Douglas] to figure out, you know, But whatever happens, I'm going to be happy."