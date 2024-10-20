After a long, drawn out, back-and-forth from both sides, the New York Jets and edge rusher Haason Reddick have agreed to rework his contract, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Reddick has settled on a re-worked deal that runs through the end of the 2024 season with eyes on a long-term deal in the future.

Reddick will report to the team on Monday morning.

The holdout resulted in fines, but he will have millions of discretionary fines waived, per Jones.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus, who recently began representing Reddick after his former representation at CAA parted ways with him, said, "Our goal is to continue to work towards a long term extension with the Jets."

The Jets acquired the edge rusher through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 conditional pick on April 1. Reddick is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal he signed with Philadelphia in 2022 during free agency.

The issue lied in Reddick believing he was getting a new multi-year contract when he moved from Philly to New York, but the Jets wanted him to play this season under the final year of his contract, which included a. non-guaranteed base salary of $14.25 million.

Last week, the Jets gave Reddick permission to request a trade, but that trade is not needed, as the two sides finally have a resolution.

In his seven year career, Reddick has played in 117 games, starting 81, with the Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals and will soon add the Jets to that list. He's recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last four years, including 11 last year and 58 total in his career.

The Jets currently stand at 2-4 and will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.