Lions running back Isiah Pacheco underwent back surgery, coach Dan Campbell announced on Monday. The surgery was to remove a body that was pressing on a nerve in his back, and it is a 12-week recovery, with the target of a December return to action, according to ESPN.

"It'll be a significant amount of time," Campbell said.

The 27-year-old began the season on injured reserve. He suffered an MCL sprain during training camp, causing him to miss some time, but Campbell said it was no longer an issue.

Pacheco spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs. The two-time Super Bowl champion registered 1,765 yards in his first two seasons in the league. In four years, he has 2,537 yards on 576 carries with 14 touchdowns. He signed a one-year contract with the Lions after Detroit traded veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

With Pacheco out, the Lions offense will need to lean on Jahmyr Gibbs even more than they already do. Former fourth-round pick Sione Vaki also takes on a more significant role.

Gibbs delivered a solid Week 1 performance, going for 156 yards and two touchdowns on his 29 carries in an overtime victory over the Saints. Vaki had two carries for seven yards and struggled as a blocker.

"But he did have some reps in there that were good," Campbell said. "He had a couple of carries I thought were pretty good, and he got a ball on a checkdown that wasn't bad. We've just got to tighten this stuff up with him a little bit because we're going to need to be able to use him. That's the bottom line. He and [Jacob] Saylors."

Vaki has little experience being a go-to guy, as does Saylors. Vaki had just seven rushing attempts for 18 yards with no touchdowns in his 27 appearances ahead of this season. Saylor had two rushing attempts for 11 yards and no touchdowns last season, his first in the NFL.