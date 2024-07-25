The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled a new helmet on Thursday, and it's unlike anything they've ever worn in franchise history.

The Jags have existed since 1995, and in the 29 seasons since then, they've always worn a helmet with a predominantly black shell, but that will be changing this year after the team unveiled a new white alternate helmet that will make its debut this year.

The new helmet will only be worn once in 2024, and that will come in Week 10 when the Jaguars host the Vikings.

The fact that the Jags introduced a white helmet was a total surprise because they've never done anything like it before. The only time in franchise history that the Jaguars didn't wear a completely black helmet came between 2013 and 2017 when they wore a two-tone helmet that was black and gold.

The multi-colored helmet only lasted for five seasons before the Jags decided to switch back to all black.

Jaguars equipment manager, George Pellicer, is a huge fan of the new look.

"My favorite element is that it is something completely different than anything we have ever worn," Pellicer told the team's official website. "The Jacksonville Jaguars have always worn some form of black helmets, so this will be a creative twist that we have not done yet. Plus, it will be fun to see the fan's reactions."

When the Jaguars wear their white helmet in Week 10, it will be paired with a black jersey and white pants. The unveiling of the new helmet comes just one week after the Jaguars also unveiled a new throwback uniform that they'll be wearing multiple times in 2024.