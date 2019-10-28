Jaguars trolled Jets' Sam Darnold with multiple ghost references during game

To be a successful quarterback in the NFL, they often say you need to have a short memory. After a bad throw, a bad drive or even a bad game, a good QB washes himself of his sins and gets back out there ready with the same level of confidence he had before his struggles.

But sometimes that's easier said than done, especially when the opposing team won't stop reminding you of your prior issues. Such was the case for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Coming off an absolutely atrocious performance in which he admitted to "seeing ghosts" against the New England Patriots last Monday night, Darnold was hoping to put that game -- and now viral quote -- behind him and bounce back with a solid performance against the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. But the Jags weren't so eager to help let him put ghosts to rest.

Jacksonville's team mascot, Jaxson de Ville, partook in his usual pregame antics while in ghost costume.

Jaxson de Ville is getting into the Halloween spirit. pic.twitter.com/UpZ4ovdoIG — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2019

Above the stadium, a plane flyover carried the message "Gardner Minshew ain't afraid of no ghost."

Oh my goodness... plane before #Jets-#Jaguars flying with sign that reads “Gardner Minshew ain’t afraid of no ghosts DUVALL” pic.twitter.com/aMInfIWaQj — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 27, 2019

And during the the game, the Jags cut a montage of bad plays from Darnold, set it to the "Ghostbusters" theme and played it on the jumbotron during a break in the action.

The #Jaguars are playing Ghostbusters over a Sam Darnold blooper reel. 👻 pic.twitter.com/GSxZopCWVF — Cold Taek Chris (@mistochristopho) October 27, 2019

Overall, it was another pretty rough day for Darnold and the Jets. Perhaps getting mercilessly trolled by the Jaguars took a toll on his psyche, but the Jets quarterback threw three interceptions to the Jags' defense in a 29-15 loss.

Not surprisingly, there weren't anyway self-deprecating quotes about spirits this time around. That being said, he saw at least one ghost again this Sunday, even if it was wearing sunglasses and a bedsheet.