The Ja'Marr Chase "hold-in" has ended, and the chances for a holdout Sunday have seemingly diminished as the Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver returned to practice Wednesday.

Chase had been holding in at practice, and did not participate in the majority of Cincinnati's training camp sessions as he awaits what may be a record-breaking extension. The former No. 5 overall pick is currently set to make $4.86 million in 2024, and the Bengals control his rights for the next two seasons.

The Bengals star doesn't appear to have much rust to shake off ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Patriots.

Chase's return to practice could mean a couple of different things: One, it likely means he will play Sunday vs. New England, but it could also mean the Bengals and Chase are nearing a deal. According to ESPN, the Bengals have recently intensified their efforts to get an extension done with Chase. Jeremy Fowler reported the deal will be "well above $30 million per year on average." NFL Media reported Chase is looking to beat Justin Jefferson's four-year $140 million deal -- even if it's by a single cent.

There's precedent for the Bengals getting a star to put pen to paper in the eleventh hour. Joe Burrow famously signed a contract that reset the quarterback market on the day of the NFL season opener in 2023. When Geno Atkins signed his five-year extension in 2013, it came on Sept. 2, and A.J. Green signed a four-year extension in 2015 on Sept. 11.