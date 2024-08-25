The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed a friendly face back to the practice field on Sunday, as star wideout Ja'Marr Chase practiced for the first time with his teammates, per NFL Media. Chase had done some individual work on certain days, but Sunday marked the first time he was a full participant in practice.

It appeared Chase was "holding in," as he awaits his lucrative extension. The Bengals own Chase's rights for at least two more years, but one of the best wide receivers is worth much more than the $4.86 million Chase is set to make in 2024. Justin Jefferson set a record with his contract extension, which includes an average of $35 million per year. Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk are looking to match that number, or surpass it.

Bengals legend Chad Johnson, also known as Ochocinco, told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that Chase's extension was coming soon -- and definitely before the start of the regular season. If Chase were to not find his new contract before the start of the regular season, Ochocinco believed he would hold out.

"This is the only way to get deals done," Ochocinco said. "CeeDee Lamb is doing the same thing. Brandon Aiyuk is doing the same thing. You have to let the owners know that you're able to separate the love for the game (from) the business like the owners do."

The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his NFL seasons, and caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.