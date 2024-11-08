Jason Kelce may be known for a legendary career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's also become a prolific holiday musician. For the third year in a row, Kelce will release his annual Christmas album, and this time he got to work with legendary rock star Stevie Nicks.

One of the songs on Kelce's album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," is a cover of Ron Sexsmith's "Maybe This Christmas" that features a duet with Nicks. Kelce recently teases a collaboration with Nicks on Instagram, and the new song was just released on Friday.

During a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce talked about getting to work with a genuine icon like Nicks.

"Pretty crazy to actually be on a track with Stevie Nicks," Kelce said. "I mean, absolutely unreal. Probably the most legendary female singer, especially of her generation. Such a unique voice and such a unique artist that was good for so long. The fact that I'm singing with her, this legend, is pretty unreal."

Between her time as a member of Fleetwood Mac and her solo career, Nicks is a 14-time Grammy nominee. Fleetwood Mac won Album of the Year in 1978 for "Rumours" and took home the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2003. She was also inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with her band in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.

Kelce also said that, in addition to being a highly-acclaimed musician, Nicks was also "one of the nicest people" he'd ever met.

Fans can listen to the entire album when "A Philly Special Christmas Party" releases on Nov. 22. Kelce's former Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will once again be featured on the album, and proceeds will go toward charities in the Philadelphia area.