If one team controls the 2026 NFL Draft, it's the New York Jets. They own two first-round picks -- both in the top 16 -- and four picks in the top 44. Could the Jets trade down to acquire more draft capital? Or maybe New York packages some picks together to make two top five picks like the Houston Texans did in 2023.

The Jets have been aggressive, revamping the defense with additions like Joseph Ossai, T'Vondre Sweat, Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and also traded for a new quarterback in Geno Smith. However, the work is not done for this team -- which was one of the worst in the NFL in 2025.

New York has needs at pass rusher, wide receiver and then quarterback with Smith turning 36 in October. General manager Darren Mougey has several different ways he can attack this draft, but which path is best? Below, we will rank the top three logical options for the Jets with each of their two first-round picks.

No. 2 overall

3. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

No. 2 is a bit rich for Carnell Tate, but he's the top wideout in this class. Ohio State has sent several star wide receivers to the NFL, such as Garrett Wilson of the Jets, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Emeka Egbuka. Tate should be next in line. This draft marks the fifth straight in which the Buckeyes have produced a first-round wide receiver.

Tate's final season in college was his best, as he caught 51 passes for 838 yards and nine touchdowns. Tate also caught six touchdowns of 30+ air yards, which ranked most in the FBS. He is a well-rounded prospect with size, hands and route-running. Indeed, Tate is not a burner who can run a 4.2 40-yard dash, but he can certainly separate downfield.

2. EDGE/LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is the reigning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, one of the many honors he picked up after recording 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2025. He ranked top three in all three of those categories on a Buckeyes defense that should feature four first-round picks this year.

"Explosive" is the word to describe Reese. At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and 1.58 10-yard split. The problem is that Reese requires some projection. He was more of an off-ball linebacker at Ohio State, but could move to full-time EDGE at the next level. So how comfortable are you taking a projection at No. 2 overall? Reese has all the talent in the world, but we said that about Isaiah Simmons, too.

1. EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

In a class that features several different flavors, David Bailey is probably the best "pure pass rusher." Rueben Bain has short arms and could move inside, and Reese is a work in progress. Bailey, on the other hand, tied for the most sacks (14.5) and recorded the second-most pressures (81) in the FBS last season. Bain's 83 pressures ranked No. 1, but he played in two more games than Bailey. The 38 QB hits Bailey recorded are the most by an FBS player since 2016.

Bailey delivers a quick first step and the speed that's hard for tackles to stop. He's not exactly Maxx Crosby against the run, but Bailey would make an immediate impact.

No. 16 overall

3. WR Makai Lemon, USC

This playmaker caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.

Lemon played in four games where he exploded for 150 yards receiving and a touchdown in 2025. He possesses what I can only describe as elite spatial awareness from the slot, knows how to get open, and isn't exactly easy to take down either. If he lands in the right spot, don't be surprised to see Lemon win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

2. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy is unlikely to fall to No. 16 overall, but some mock drafts artists are projecting that to happen. That would be big for the Jets, because he's arguably the top cornerback in this class.

McCoy didn't play a snap of college football last year due to a torn ACL, which is why it's possible he slips in the first round. However, McCoy wouldn't be the first top 32 selection to not play in his final collegiate season. Mike Williams, Antonio Cromartie and Robert Quinn didn't either. McCoy's 2024 season was impressive, as the First Team All-SEC corner recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions and nine passes defensed. He is talented when it comes to both man and zone coverage, has the size to start outside immediately and is physical, as well.

1. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson is one of the biggest question marks of the first round. He appears to be rising as draft week begins. It feels more and more unlikely he will be available at No. 16 overall. The Arizona State product could be WR1 in this class if it weren't for injuries.

Tyson caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sun Devils in 2024, and 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games played this past season. No Big 12 player has caught more passes than Tyson over the past two years. However, the injury history is worrisome. During his time at Colorado in 2022, Tyson tore his ACL, MCL and PCL. He broke his collarbone in 2024, and then had hamstring issues this year.

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