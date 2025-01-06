The New York Jets' 2024 season came to a merciful end on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, as the team managed to preserve its dignity with a 32-20 victory over the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. That win, however, didn't come without yet another embarrassing moment that symbolized both the season and the state of the franchise.

Before the game, the Jets flag crew emerged holding the team flag, only to realize that it was upside down and facing toward the end of MetLife Stadium opposite from where it should've been. The flag crew retreated back into the tunnel to rectify the mistake, but not before the error was noticed by a sparse crowd in attendance for the Jets' finale.

Despite high expectations thanks to the presence of former NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets finish their season with a 5-12 record after the midseason firings of both coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas and reports of major dysfunction within the organization stemming from owner Woody Johnson. The Jets have now gone 14 seasons without making the playoffs, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Jets' win on Sunday featured four touchdown passes from Rodgers, including the 500th of his prolific career.