The New York Jets' Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is headlined by Aaron Rodgers' return to the field against the team he cheered for as a youth, but it's also a matchup that features two of the best running backs in the game: Christian McCaffrey and Breece Hall.

McCaffrey has solidified himself as one of the best players in the NFL. The "Madden 25" cover athlete signed a two-year extension worth $38 million this offseason after leading the league in scrimmage yards with 2,023. He also became the first 49er to win the rushing title since 1954, and scored 26 total touchdowns. Hall says that McCaffrey has set an example for all other running backs to follow.

"I feel like right now McCaffrey's the best in the league. To me, he sets the standard," Hall said, via NFL.com. "We're going to see him in Week 1 and we're playing against some of the best linebackers. For me, it's exciting just to see where I stand and really let everyone see my full talent now that I'm healthy."

While Hall has played just 24 NFL games, he has already proven that he's a star running back. Hall recorded the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the NFL this past season with 1,585, and also recorded the most touches (93), scrimmage yards (507) and tied for the most touchdowns (4) from Weeks 16-18. The former second-round pick out of Iowa State suffered a torn ACL seven games into his rookie season, but appears to be completely back now.

"I ended the season on a good note," Hall said. "Just last season still not feeling like 100% all the time, but now I had my first offseason to not just be trying to get back, but to get better. And I've gotten better this offseason. I'm a lot leaner. I feel a lot healthier. My knee feels a lot better. I just feel like I'm back to my old self."

The Jets have hopes of contending in 2024, and Hall wants to be a big reason why.

"Really it's just all on me," Hall said. "We have the team now, we upgraded in every room, so I'm just happy that we have the guys that we have now, happy for everything I've had in the past, so now it's on me."