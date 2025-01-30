Aaron Glenn's first staff in New York will include a former NFL head coach. The Jets are finalizing a deal to make former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks their new defensive coordinator, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Wilks, 55, has had a largely successful coaching career. In addition to spending the 2018 season as the Cardinals' head coach, Wilks won six games as the interim coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Carolina won four of its final six games under Wilks, who served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator when they advanced to last year's Super Bowl.

Wilks, who took this season off from coaching, has coached in three Super Bowls with three different teams. This marks the fourth time that he has been tabbed as an NFL defensive coordinator. In addition to his year with the 49ers in 2023, Wilks also held that role with the Panthers in 2017 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Wilks' hiring comes shortly after Glenn, who is coming off a successful run as the Lions' defensive coordinator, said at his introductory press conference that he will not be calling the defense with the Jets. Last year, the Jets ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed but were fourth in the league in passing yards given up.

The Jets' defense has several solid foundational pieces in place, including cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive end Will McDonald IV, linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.