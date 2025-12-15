The New York Jets made a change after their worst defensive outing of the season. Coach Aaron Glenn announced Monday that he fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, bringing an end to Wilks' one-year run in the role. Defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Chris Harris will assume play-calling duties, and Glenn will assist in constructing the game plan for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

The shakeup on the Jets' staff comes on the heels of a 48-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 48 points were the most New York allowed during its 3-11 season, and it marked the sixth time this year and second time in as many weeks that the Jets surrendered at least 30 points in a game.

"This is a decision that I made late last night," Glenn said. "I talked to him this morning. I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time. I've said this all along that I'm evaluating players, I'm evaluating coaches, I'm evaluating myself. I just felt like this was the best decision for right now for the team and for this organization."

New York is the only team in the NFL without an interception this season. The Jets matched the longest streak without an interception in league history at 14 games. Only 0.7% of opponents' drives ended in a turnover. For context, the second-worst mark in that regard is the New York Giants' 5% clip.

"I just thought that from last week going into this week, that the improvement wasn't there," Glenn said. "I thought it was time to make a change. I'm going to make the decision that's best for this organization at all times. It's my job to make sure I continue to evaluate everything that's going on. I told you guys that. That's my job as the head coach. And I just thought this was the time for me to make that decision."

The Jets tasked Wilks with fielding a defense that, earlier this season, shipped two of the best players out of town. The Jets traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys at the deadline in two of the biggest moves of the season.

If Harris delivers an in-season turnaround, he could emerge as a candidate for the full-time coordinator job. His experience as a defensive backs coach dates back to 2016, and he has been a passing game coordinator for the last three seasons across two teams, the Tennessee Titans and Jets.