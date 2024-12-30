Rex Ryan has not been shy about campaigning for the New York Jets' head coaching job, which he previously held for six seasons from 2009-2014, arguing in November he'd restore the lowly franchise if given a second chance. Now, the 62-year-old suggests he might actually get the chance, telling 880 ESPN New York he expects to speak with the Jets about their vacancy this offseason.

Meanwhile, another former head coach is set to join Ryan as part of the Jets' search, with former Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera tabbed for an interview this week, per NFL Media. The 62-year-old Rivera was dismissed last January after a 4-13 finish in 2023, ending his three-year Commanders tenure with a 26-40-1 mark following almost nine seasons atop the Carolina Panthers' staff.

Unlike Ryan, he had not previously been linked to the Jets. Ryan, on the other hand, has made genuine efforts to return to the sidelines since last offseason, when the ESPN analyst interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator job. When that opening went to Mike Zimmer instead, Ryan argued that he was passed over because Dallas "couldn't pony up the money."

The longtime defensive mind is still best known for running the Jets, taking New York to consecutive AFC championship games in his first two years on the job. He failed to oversee a winning season in each of the next four years as the Jets' coach, however, and went just 15-16 with no playoff appearances as the rival Buffalo Bills' head coach from 2015-2016. He hasn't held an NFL job since then.