The New York Jets' 2024 campaign has been a disaster. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have already been fired, and the franchise sits at 3-8 entering Week 12. Who will team owner Woody Johnson bring in next to lead the franchise? Bill Belichick? Mike Vrabel? Ben Johnson? How about a familiar face?

Current ESPN analyst and former Jets head coach Rex Ryan revealed this week during an interview on ESPN New York that he wants his old gig back, and even offered his pitch on air.

"I look at it this way, blow it up? We're going to blow the opponents up. There's way too much talent on this team to play the way we've been playing. Period," Ryan said. "And how hard can you get a guy to play? That's the thing. Nobody has seen a team going to play as hard as this team is going to play in the future, trust me, if I'm the guy. Trust me. And that's going to be it. That's what's going to separate me from all these other guys you're going to bring in. Your Grudens your whoever, whatever. Give me a break. They ain't New York Jets. I'm all about the Jets ..."

Ryan served as head coach of the Jets from 2009-14, and went 46-50. His 46 wins rank third among Jets head coaches all time, and he also owns the most playoff wins in Jets franchise history (four), and postseason games coached (six).

Ryan took New York to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in his first two seasons as head coach, which included an 11-5 campaign in 2010. He was fired following a 4-12 season in 2014. Ryan then went on to coach the rival Buffalo Bills for two seasons, but was fired after posting a 15-16 record.

Ryan understands second chances are a blessing, but also said when people get second chances, "it's usually special." He says that if he is not chosen as the next head coach of the Jets, he hopes they have "one hell of a guy in place" because Ryan still wants to be a fan of the team.