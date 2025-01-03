With their 2024 season winding down, the New York Jets continue to make plans for 2025 and beyond. The team announced Thursday that it has completed an interview with former NFL player and executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for its general manager position. The Jets also announced that they have completed an interview former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera for their head-coaching vacancy.

The 62-year-old Rivera was Carolina's coach from 2011-19 and was coach of the Commanders from 2020-23. Under Rivera, the Panthers became the first team to win three consecutive NFC South titles, doing so from 2013-15. In 2015, the Panthers went 15-1 before representing the NFC in Super Bowl 50, a game they lost to the Broncos. Rivera was tabbed as NFL Coach of the Year that season.

Rivera, who enjoyed a successful nine-year career as a linebacker with the Chicago Bears (he was a member of Chicago's Super Bowl-winning team in 1985), won his second Coach of the Year award in 2020, his second year with Washington. He was relieved of his duties, however, at the end of the 2023 season after a 4-13 season.

Riddick, 55, played seven seasons as a defensive back in the NFL before beginning his career as an executive with Washington in 2001. With Washington, Riddick went from a pro scout to the director of pro personnel, a position he also held with the Eagles from 2010-13.

Both franchises enjoyed success during Riddick's tenure. Washington made the playoffs twice during Riddick's final three years with the team. The Eagles made the postseason four times during Riddick's six seasons in Philadelphia that included one trip to the NFC Championship game.

Currently an ESPN analyst, Riddick has had several interviews in recent years for NFL general manager vacancies.

Whoever the Jets hire for both positions will have some tough decisions to make, starting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, 41, is signed through next year, but reports have surfaced stating that Jets owner Woody Johnson would prefer to go in another direction. Rodgers said earlier this week that he would prefer to stay in New York if he decides to return for a 21st season.

Before next year can begin, though, the Jets need to put a bow on what has been a disappointing 2024 season. But despite their 4-12 record, the Jets can end the year on a positive note if they can defeat the Dolphins in Week 18. In the process, New York would eliminate Miami from postseason contention.