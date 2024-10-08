The New York Jets still aren't any better, even with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

In one of the weirdest quirks of the 2024 NFL season, the Jets have as many points as they had through five games a season ago. They also have the same record through five games.

The Jets are 2-3 and have scored 93 points, the same point total from a season ago. New York is averaging 18.6 points per game and 1.73 points per possession, good for 25th and 19th in the NFL, respectively. The points per possession number is still better than it was a year ago, when the Jets were at 1.13 points per possession (31st in NFL).

The difference between last season and this season? Aaron Rodgers is back at quarterback. Rodgers has just 1,093 passing yards, 6.0 yards per attempt, and a passer rating of 81.6 -- all the worst through the first five games of his career.

In Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers was 29 of 54 for 244 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions (54.9 rating). He averaged 4.5 yards per attempt and was 6 of 14 for 81 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions on third and fourth down.

"You've just got to be honest with your performance every single week and hold yourself to a standard," Rodgers said Sunday, via a transcript provided by the Jets. "Obviously, that was below my standard. I've never thrown two picks in in the first quarter before, so that's a first. One cost us seven and the other cost three.

"In a game we lose by six, plays like that are exponentially highlighted. So, three turnovers for me is definitely out of character and I'm disappointed."

The Jets should end up with a better offense than in 2023 by just having Rodgers on the field. Rodgers still will have to be better if the Jets wish to compete for a Super Bowl.