The New York Jets will be without one of their first-round picks for at least the next four weeks. Omar Cooper Jr. will be placed on injured reserve due to the ankle sprain he sustained in Week 1, meaning he will miss at least the next four games, according to ESPN.

Cooper, the 30th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, suffered an ankle sprain on a 30-yard catch-and-run during the first half of the Jets' decisive Week 1 win against the Titans. It was the first touch of his NFL career and just his fifth offensive snap.

Cooper will miss Sunday's home game against the Green Bay Packers, as well as road games against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears and a home game against the Cleveland Browns before being eligible to return for New York's Week 6 game in New England against the Patriots. According to NFL Media, he should return from the injury "shortly," which suggests the Week 6 contest is on the table.

In Cooper's absence, the Jets will surely lean even more heavily on Garrett Wilson, who caught six passes for 79 yards in the opener, as well as AD Mitchell, who hauled in 3 receptions for 60 yards. Cooper being on the shelf will mean more work in the slot for Isaiah Williams, who played 60% of the snaps in that Week 1 game. We could also see more of fellow first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq at tight end after he caught 3 passes for 21 yards and had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in Week 1.

Cooper started the preseason seemingly behind Williams on the depth chart in the slot, but worked his way onto the first team and looked like he was going to make an immediate impact. It's a tough break for him during his rookie campaign, but it doesn't seem like he will be out for too long.