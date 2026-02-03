The Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the AFC are pretty interesting this year. It's no surprise to see Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals taking part in the games, but not many expected rookie Shedeur Sanders or 41-year-old Joe Flacco to be named to the Pro Bowl. There was another surprising player that was reportedly asked to participate in the Pro Bowl Games, but he declined to focus on his offseason training. That was Justin Fields of the New York Jets, according to NFL Media.

It's surprising a quarterback that was benched this season was asked to attend the Pro Bowl. Fields went 2-7 as the starter for the Jets in 2025, and completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. His 6.2 yards per attempt marked a career low, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets part ways with him after he signed a two-year, $40 million deal with New York 11 months ago.

Fields is certainly an electric athlete that would be fun to watch participate in the games. Back in 2022 with the Chicago Bears, he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Only Lamar Jackson has rushed for more yards in a single season as a quarterback. In a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins that season, Fields set an NFL record by rushing for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Fields was not the only AFC quarterback to decline an invite to the Pro Bowl, as KPRC2 reports C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans also turned down the Pro Bowl to prepare for next season. The AFC really had to go back to the drawing board when it came to their quarterbacks, as their original Pro Bowl signal-callers were Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Justin Herbert. Allen is recovering from foot surgery, Maye is playing in the Super Bowl and Herbert is banged-up as well.

The Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, and take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.