The New York Jets released a new version of their "classic" uniform on Monday, one year after the franchise made their "Legacy White" uniforms their primary uniform design. What did the Jets come up with for a "classic" uniform for 2024?

The franchise will pay homage to the 1968 Super Bowl championship season and the road uniforms worn by the franchise from 1998 to 2018, which was a modernized version of the 1968 uniforms. The white jerseys and white pants combination pays homage to the Super Bowl III victory over the Baltimore Colts. The uniform also has a clean front with no patch as a tribute to the 1968 jersey along with the same number and letter fonts.

The helmet will have a gray facemask from the 1968 season and the same white shell and logo used from 1998 to 2018. The green in the decal and stripes matches the team's current "Legacy Green" primary color, between the 1968 Kelly Green and the 1998-2018 Hunter Green combinations.

The Jets now have completed their four uniform sets in their uniform revamp. The "Legacy Green" home uniforms, the road white uniforms, the alternate black uniforms with black helmets, and the "classic" throwbacks. New York will have three different helmets -- Legacy Green, white classic, and the black alternate. The NFL has approved the use of a second alternate helmet for the 2024 season and beyond.

The Jets will wear the "classic" uniforms in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills and the alternate uniforms on Halloween against the Houston Texans (Thursday Night Football).