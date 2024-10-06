Jets vs. Vikings in London, live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for Week 5 game

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets have one half of their Week 5 matchup from London in the books. As these clubs entered the locker room for halftime at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it's been a one-sided affair. The Vikings jumped out to a multi-score lead over the Jets large in part to a sluggish start offensively by New York.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. began the game with back-to-back three-and-outs, and the the veteran quarterback tossed consecutive interceptions. The first was a 63-yard pick-6 by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Those struggles largely didn't subside as the half went on, outside of a late touchdown from Rodgers to wideout Allen Lazard with seconds to spar. The lone offensive touchdown from the Vikings offense came thanks to a C.J. Ham rushing touchdown at the goal-line sprun by an array of penalties from the New York secondary.

Will the Jets make adjustments and attempt a comeback or will the Vikings cruise to 5-0? We're about to find out. As this matchup continues to unfold, keep it locked to our live blog of this international head-to-head. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.