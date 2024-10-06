Jets vs. Vikings in London, live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights for Week 5 game
Vikings capitalize on turnovers in first half
The Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets have one half of their Week 5 matchup from London in the books. As these clubs entered the locker room for halftime at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it's been a one-sided affair. The Vikings jumped out to a multi-score lead over the Jets large in part to a sluggish start offensively by New York.
Aaron Rodgers and Co. began the game with back-to-back three-and-outs, and the the veteran quarterback tossed consecutive interceptions. The first was a 63-yard pick-6 by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Those struggles largely didn't subside as the half went on, outside of a late touchdown from Rodgers to wideout Allen Lazard with seconds to spar. The lone offensive touchdown from the Vikings offense came thanks to a C.J. Ham rushing touchdown at the goal-line sprun by an array of penalties from the New York secondary.
Will the Jets make adjustments and attempt a comeback or will the Vikings cruise to 5-0? We're about to find out. As this matchup continues to unfold, keep it locked to our live blog of this international head-to-head. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
The Jets get a massive turnover on defense. Minnesota faced with a third-and-long situation and Darnold tries to toss it deep where Brandin Echoles comes away with the interception. New York will now have the ball on the Vikings 42-yard line.
Minnesota can't take advantage of the prime field position and settled for a field goal after going three-and-out. Back to a 10-point lead with just over 12 minutes left to play in regulation.
All of a sudden, it's the Vikings offense that can't get anything rolling. That is their fourth straight punt.
Rodgers and Lazard were so close to connecting for another touchdown. It was a tremendous throw by Rodgers to fit it in a window for Lazard to make a play on it, but couldn't haul it in. A field goal makes it a one-score game all of a sudden.
Well, after the penalty for roughing the kicker, Aaron Rodgers is trotting back onto the field.
Aaron Rodgers is down on the field after taking a hit on a third-and-10 throw. After being looked at by trainers, the jets quarterback has walked off under his own power. Tyrod Taylor is the backup quarterback. Regardless, New York is punting the football away.
Sauce Gardner injury update: The NFL Network broadcast showed the Jets corner heading to the locker room without his helmet. The team has announced that he is being evaluated for a head injury.
Gardner is up and walking off the field with the training staff toward the blue medical tent. He collided with Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.
On the 26-yard reception by Jordan Addison, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner appears to have injured himself. He's down on the field and being looked at by trainers.
While it was an uninspiring drive, there was some history made by Aaron Rodgers.
And the Jets offense responds to that strong field position with a three-and-out ...
Massive opportunity here for the Jets to get back in this game. An interference penalty on Minnesota will give New York the ball at their 40-yard line.
Aaron Jones injury update: Per the NFL Network broadcast, the Vikings running back has been downgraded to OUT with a hip injury. It'll be Ty Chandler taking on the majority of the workload.
The Jets are finally on the scoreboard thanks to a 14-yard touchdown reception by Allen Lazard from Aaron Rodgers. Stops the bleeding just a bit and builds momentum heading into the locker room at halftime.
Just when the Jets had a little bit of a spark on offense, Harrison Smith came crashing off the edge to sack Aaron Rodgers on third down. New York is punting yet again.
C.J. Ham's goal-line touchdown helps make it a 17-0 lead for Minnesota.
New York's secondary has been called for three penalties on this drive alone.
And now it's the Jets defense that is putting the team behind the eight ball. Two DPI penalties have helped move the Vikings to the goal line.
Aaron Jones injury: Per the NFL Network broadcast, the Vikings running back is QUESTIONABLE to return due to a hip injury.
Don't understand that fourth down call either. The Jets could make it a one-score game with a field goal, but elect to go for it and -- as you might guess -- can't convert. Poor decision by Robert Saleh.
As a team, the Jets are averaging 0.8 yards per carry.
At the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, the Jets finally earn their first first down of the game. Rodgers connects with Tyler Conklin for a 25-yard gain.
It's almost an automatic that teams go for it in that setting, but I didn't love the decision there by the Vikings. Everything has been going their way and could go 13-0 with a field goal. Instead, they failed to convert and allow the Jets to gain a bit of momentum with the stop.
The start for the New York Jets offense:
Three-and-out
Three-and-out
Pick-6
Interception
The Jets have just 19 total yards of offense and zero first downs through the first quarter. And they've given the ball to the Vikings twice, including a pick-6. Gross.
Aaron Rodgers throws his SECOND interception in as many drives. It was a deep ball intended for Allen Lazard, but was way too high for an easy pick.
