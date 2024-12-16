The Cincinnati Bengals offense notched a win on Sunday as the offense piled up 37 points against the Tennessee Titans. Still, at 6-8 on the season, frustrations appear to be bubbling up for Joe Burrow. In the waning minutes of Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, the Bengals quarterback could be seen visibly irked on the sideline, particularly during a conversation with head coach Zac Taylor.

That exchange was caught by the broadcast as Taylor was crouched in front of Burrow, who was sitting on the bench. It came at the 1:09 mark of the fourth quarter, just after the offense capped off a 14-play touchdown drive with Chase Brown running up the gut for a 5-yard score.

When asked about it after the game, Taylor said it was "just a conversation back and forth," while Burrow dove a bit deeper, explaining he was frustrated with the offense's "sloppy" play.

"I was just frustrated in the day that we had on offense," Burrow told reporters. "It was too sloppy. We had too many penalties, too many procedural penalties. I had too many turnovers. It was just a frustrating day on offense."

Burrow finished his day completing 26 of his 37 passes for 271 yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions. As he noted, Cincinnati got the win despite piling up 14 penalties that accounted for 113 yards.

Cincinnati is two games under .500 but not mathematically eliminated from the playoff just yet. They'll finish out the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Browns and Broncos before heading to Pittsburgh to round out the campaign. They'll almost certainly need to win out to keep that postseason dream alive, along with things falling right for themselves across the rest of the AFC.