CINCINNATI -- After being limited in two practices, Joe Burrow is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. A back injury limited him in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news for the Bengals is that he was back on the field as a full participant for Friday's session.

During a Friday interview with a small group of reporters on Friday, including CBS Sports, Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked what Burrow's status would be for Sunday.

"He practiced in full today," Taylor said. "He feels good."

The fact that Burrow is now feeling good is definitely a positive sign for his availability for the game in Houston, so why the injury designation if the signs are pointing up for him? The nature of Burrow's injury is likely why he was listed as questionable. The veteran QB was dealing with back tightness this week, which can be somewhat unpredictable. Burrow might feel "good" on Friday, but if he were to wake up with an ailing back on Sunday, the Bengals might have to consider keeping him on the bench (That doesn't mean that's going to happen; it just means the Bengals are essentially covering their bases by listing him as questionable).

Taylor was asked whether the Bengals might elevate Josh Johnson from the practice squad to serve as the emergency third quarterback this week, and the eighth-year coach admitted it's a move his team might consider.

"It's a possibility," Taylor said.

The fact that the Bengals are considering that move likely means they want to see how Burrow's back feels over the next 48 hours before committing to anything.

During Friday's session, Burrow threw more than a dozen passes and didn't appear to show any discomfort during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Burrow suffered his injury during a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, where he took a couple of big hits, including one that came from Alex Anzalone. On a third-and-6 play in the first quarter, Burrow crashed into Anazlone while fighting for a first down on what ended up being a six-yard run.

Although Taylor doesn't ever want to see his QB take a big hit, he said he won't ask Burrow to stop being Burrow.

"He has to go play football," Taylor said. "This is the NFL. Of course, we want him to be safe and healthy. I'm not comfortable saying don't get the first down on third-and-8, and then be two yards short, and [then] let's go for it. That's why he's here, he's a competitor. If you take that from him, now what do you have? You got a guy, you're taking the stinger out of him a little bit. I'm not about that."

If it's up to Burrow, he's definitely going to play Sunday. During a press conference on Wednesday, the QB was asked if he might consider sitting out the Texans game as a precaution and he gave a three-word answer.

"No, that's ridiculous," Burrow said.

If Burrow can't play Sunday, then the Bengals would turn the offense over to Joe Flacco, but he sounds 100% confident that he'll be out there.

"If I'm not getting surgery, I'll be out there," Burrow said.

The Bengals and Texans will kick off in Houston at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call and Melanie Collins on the sideline.