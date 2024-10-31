There's less than one week until the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5, and many teams have already begun loading up for a potential Super Bowl push. Even though players like DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson have already been traded, there certainly could be more on the move.

On Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked if he thought the team should trade for some potential help this season, and he had a simple response.

"That's not my job," Burrow said, via Cincinnati.com.

The Bengals have gotten off to a 3-5 start and are currently three games behind the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati is coming off of a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which its defense surrendered 37 points.

With the Bengals struggling in the first half of the 2024 season, it's quite possible the franchise elects to stand pat. The Bengals will likely need to get a contract extension finished with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the offseason, so they may not want to take on more salary.

It's worth noting the Bengals have only made two trades for players over the past 52 seasons. Most recently, the Bengals traded pass rusher Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for offensive guard BJ Finney and a seventh-round draft pick back in 2020.

The Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and will look to get back into the win column.