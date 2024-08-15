The Minnesota Vikings simply can't catch a break. Minnesota's 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, is out for the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday for a full meniscus repair he suffered in the preseason opener on Saturday.

Hours later on Wednesday, the Vikings suffered another blow to their offense with No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison, their 2023 first-round pick, being carted off the field after jumping for a contested catch during a joint practice session with the Browns, per The Athletic. No. 1 wideout Justin Jefferson patted Addison on the helmet as other teammates came over to give him a high-five.

There was some encouraging news after practice, though. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Addison hurt his ankle, and while he won't practice Thursday, O'Connell does not believe the injury is serious.

Addison caught 70 passes as a rookie last season for 911 and 10 receiving touchdowns, making him one of only eight players in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to total over 900 receiving yards and 10 or more receiving touchdowns as a rookie. Since 1990, Addison is only one of six players to do so as a rookie joining Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998), Buccaneers rookie Mike Williams (2010), Buccaneers Pro Bowler Mike Evans (2014), Giants rookie Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowler Ja'Marr Chase (2021). Addison joins Vikings Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson as players whose status for the start of the 2024 season are in limbo.

Hockenson tore his ACL on Christmas Eve, but he didn't have the surgery until Jan. 29 since he had to wait for swelling in his knee to decrease. Addison's injury specifics are currently unknown at the moment.

The Vikings also lost second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon for the season when he tore his ACL on the first day of training camp practice.