PHILADELPHIA -- Jordan Mailata won't be back with the Philadelphia Eagles for a few weeks, but the starting left tackle was showing positive signs while recovering from his hamstring injury.

In the back of the Eagles locker room on Wednesday, Mailata was off the crutches and sitting comfortably on the couch. Those crutches were nowhere to be found when Mailata started to get up and walk, a very good sign.

Mailaia will be missing at least the next three games since he is on injured reserve (players have to miss a minimum of four games when placed on injured reserve). The earliest Mailata could return is on November 14 against the Washington Commanders, as "Thursday Night Football" is the targeted return date.

Sporting a huge sleeve over his left leg, Mailata mentioned his hamstring was tight as he spoke to a few reporters about his condition. The hamstring injury built up during the Eagles' Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, as he felt something wasn't right after a Jake Elliott field goal in the second quarter. Mailata felt he aggravated the injury chasing down Rodney McLeod later in the quarter on a blocked field goal (McLeod scored on the play).

The hamstring injury escalated in the fourth quarter, when Mailata said he was trying to make an extra block in the second level. Mailata was down for several minutes as he was getting attended to by trainers.

In came Fred Johnson to replace Mailata, who hasn't relinquished the position. Johnson is in line to make his second consecutive start against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Eagles had considered Mekhi becton to move from right guard to left tackle, but Becton sat out of Wednesday's practice with a concussion.

With Becton's status uncertain, Tyler Steen assumes the right guard position. Johnson stays at left tackle.

"It's been a new set of guys every game for a few consecutive games now," said Jalen Hurts on Wednesday. "We're finding our rhythm in that. Fred's doing a really good job. He's attentive. He's all ears. And he's got a ton of guys to help him next to him."

Even though Mailata can come off injured reserve and play on November 14, that is "Thursday Night Football" and on a short week. The Eagles could be cautious and sit him until November 25 -- when they play the Los Angeles Rams -- giving Mailata a full five weeks for that hamstring to be 100%.

The cautious approach worked for A.J. Brown, and he wasn't on injured reserve. With a bigger body like Mailata's, being more cautious than curious could be the play.