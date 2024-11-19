The shooting that injured Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was a "coordinated, organized" attack, a prosecutor with the Denver District Attorney's Office stated in court on Monday. According to the Denver Post, a third suspect was arrested last week in connection with the shooting.

"This was a violent, vicious attack on the citizens of Denver County," prosecutor Holly MacDonald said. At least 30 rounds were fired into the vehicle carrying Reynolds and his companions, she said.

Reynolds was shot back on Oct. 18 around 2:45 a.m. when he was leaving Shotgun Willies, a strip club in Glendale, Colo. The Broncos receiver was shot twice, once in the left arm and once in the back of the head. Another man was shot in the back, while a third victim suffered wounds that were caused by shattered glass, according to an affidavit.

According to Denver police, Dirk Lisica-Lange, 31, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant, which is a low-level felony. Lisica-Lange was the third suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of Reynolds.

During Monday's court proceedings, MacDonald stated that bail shouldn't be decreased for 35-year-old Luis Mendoza. She believed Mendoza's release would permit him to "tamper with witnesses" while the investigation was taking place.

"This was a coordinated, organized assault on three victims, largely with Mr. Mendoza being the one coordinating this attack," MacDonald added.

Denver County Court Judge Andre Rudolph ultimately ruled that Mendoza's bail would remain at $300,000. Mendoza and Burr Charlesworth, 42, were both arrested and charged just days after the shooting occurred. Both received six counts of attempted murder, assault, as well as other felony charges.

Mendoza and Charlesworth are slated to be back in court on Dec. 16.

Mendoza and the suspects were in at least three vehicles that followed Reynolds as he left the club. Those drivers chased Reynolds on Colorado Boulevard, East Hampden Avenue, and Interstate 25, and several shots were fired into Reynolds' Ford Bronco, according to MacDonald.

Ultimately, Reynolds and his group abandoned his vehicle after it was deemed inoperable due to the gunfire. According to the affidavit, Reynolds and his group were running at the time of a 911 call.

Reynolds hasn't returned to the field since being involved in the shooting.