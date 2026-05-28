Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy offer different takes on Vikings QB competition

Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy clearly bring different perspectives to their working relationship. And questions about their relationship during OTAs put that on display.

"It's been great," Murray said. "Obviously, I know he's a younger guy, so any way I can help him. Obviously, I've played seven years now, going on eight, so I'm considered a veteran, even though I don't see myself as that. Give him any knowledge that he needs. Again, you know, we're both competitors, and I know we both want what's best for the team."

Murray said that McCarthy has been "overly acceptive" of his mentoring.

"He's always communicating, asking questions, stuff like that," Murray said. "So, it's been good."

McCarthy presented a far different picture when asked about the relationship.

"It's just like two guys in a classroom," McCarthy said. "You know, he sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it's the coach's responsibility to teach us and coach us."

Is there any awkwardness between the two?

"It's just like the same feeling when you're in high school, and there's another person on the other side of the room," he replied. "That's just kind of how it is. So, I wouldn't say there's any awkwardness."

With the Vikings, Murray is finally getting a chance to play on a perennially good team after toiling on largely subpar Cardinals teams during his first seven seasons in the NFL. And, given his pedigree as a two-time Pro Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year, it's safe to assume that Murray has the edge. McCarthy, in 10 NFL regular-season games, has completed fewer than 58% of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (11).

Kyler Murray MIN • QB • #1 CMP% 68.3 YDs 962 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 5.98 View Profile

While Murray appears to be rejuvenated, McCarthy missed his entire rookie season and nearly half of last season due to injuries and is now in jeopardy of spending the 2026 season on the bench if he is unable to beat out Murray.

J.J. McCarthy MIN • QB • #9 CMP% 57.6 YDs 1632 TD 11 INT 12 YD/Att 6.72 View Profile

When it comes to Murray and McCarthy's working relationship, there's a long history in the NFL of uncomfortable quarterback battles, from Steve Young and Joe Montana in the late 1980s/early '90s to Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe in 2001 to Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in the 2000s. And while it may not always be the easiest of situations, those battles have often brought out the best of both quarterbacks. It goes without saying that Vikings fans hope that is the case with both Murray and McCarthy.