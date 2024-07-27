The Baltimore Ravens have their MVP back. After missing four of the first five training camp sessions, Lamar Jackson returned to the field on Saturday. The star quarterback had missed the bulk of the opening of camp due to an undisclosed illness. However, Jackson could be seen taking the field and overall in high spirits.

While training camp absences aren't uncommon due to contract statuses or injury, Jackson's was a unique situation. On Sunday, the team announced that he had been sent home from the facility due to the illness. Jackson went on to miss three straight practices before making his return to the field on Wednesday but in a limited fashion. He then missed Friday's practice with the team again citing the illness.

"QB Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with an illness and will not practice today. He continues to undergo further evaluation and receive care from our medical team," the team posted on X.

While the exact illness wasn't disclosed, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported it as "pretty bad."

Now that Jackson is back, the Ravens will hope this illness will be a mere blip on the radar as they begin preparing for the upcoming season. Jackson is coming off a 2023 campaign where he won his second career MVP award, throwing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Baltimore also reached the AFC Championship a season ago and should again push as one of the top clubs in the conference.